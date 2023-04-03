Search icon
XBB 1.16 Omicron variant is 'one to watch,' says WHO, check symptoms, precautions and who is more at risk?

The WHO added XBB.1.16 as the sixth variant under monitoring on March 22, the global health body said in its weekly update on the pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

File photo

In samples from five states—four of which are reported a rise in COVID-19 cases—the new variant of XBB.1.16 has been discovered. The latest subvariant of Omicron XBB.1.16 is one to watch, even as it is fuelling a steady rise in cases in India, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO added XBB.1.16 as the sixth variant under monitoring on March 22, the global health body said in its weekly update on the pandemic. It added that though global cases and deaths continue to decline, some countries -- including India -- are reporting recent spikes in cases.

"XBB.1.16 has replaced other circulating sub-variants in India," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said at a recent press briefing.

"So this is one to watch. It's been in circulation for a few months," she said.

So far, there are about 800 sequences on XBB.1.16 from 22 countries, mostly from India.

XBB 1.16 Omicron variant Symptoms

  • Fever
  • Runny and blocked nose
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Body fatigue
  • Muscle Pain

In most cases, these symptoms typically last four to five days.

XBB 1.16 Omicron variant: Who is more at risk?
The lungs are impacted by COVID-19, a respiratory illness. The following individuals are more susceptible to catching the virus:

  • Elderly people
  • People with comorbidities
  • Kids 
  • Pregnant Women

XBB 1.16 Omicron variant Precautions:

  • Wear masks in public 
  • Avoid crowded places
  • Keep hand sanitiser all the time
  • Maintain hand hygiene
  • Get yourself vacinated

(with inputs from IANS)

