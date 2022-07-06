World Zoonosis Day 2022: What are zoonotic infections? Know how deadly they can be

Photo - Pixabay

Though not many people know about it, World Zoonosis Day 2022 is being observed across the world today, July 6. The day is observed every year to spread awareness about a group of very infectious diseases, which are collectively known as zoonotic diseases.

World Zoonosis Day is celebrated every year to celebrate Louis Pasteur, who was a French scientist who successfully administered the first-ever rabies vaccine to a patient on July 6, 1885. It must be noted that rabies is also a zoonotic disease.

What are zoonotic diseases?

In simple terms, zoonotic diseases are those viruses that originate from animals and can spread to humans. These diseases often spread when a person gets bitten or comes in contact with the bodily waste or fluid of an infected animal.

Some of the most notorious and dangerous zoonotic diseases detected till now are rabies, Ebola, anthrax, some strains of the swine flu, plague, chikungunya, dengue, zika virus, and Japanese encephalitis. These diseases can also spread through the consumption and domestication of wild animals.

Majority of the zoonotic diseases have a major impact on the overall immunity of a person. The basic symptoms of these diseases include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, and diarrhea. Patients who are experiencing these symptoms are advised to consult a doctor immediately.

Though some zoonotic diseases may not have very intense symptoms, these infections can be extremely tricky to treat. Some of the treatment methods used for exposure to zoonotic diseases are herbal medicines, vaccination, anti-viral drugs, and supportive therapy.

Are zoonotic diseases deadly?

According to multiple health experts and researchers, the fatality of each zoonotic disease depends on the virus which causes it. While diseases like Ebola and dengue tend to have a higher fatality rate, other viruses like Zika and rabies don’t cause as many deaths.

Zoonotic diseases mostly affect people with weaker immune systems such as young children or senior citizens. Research has shown that pregnant women can also be at risk of these diseases.

