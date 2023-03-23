World Tuberculosis Day: causes, symptoms and prevention of this deadly disease

Tuberculosis is colloquially called TB. It can affect various parts of the body. However, the most common type of TB occurs in the lungs. Like corona, TB in the lungs can also spread from one person to another through cough and sneezing. The risk of tuberculosis is highest for those who already have a major disease such as AIDS or diabetes. Also, those whose immunity is weak are also more prone to this disease.
Causes of Tuberculosis
When a patient suffering from tuberculosis sneezes, coughs and spits, the TB bacteria spread in the air through the exhaled breath. These bacteria can survive in the air for many hours and even healthy people can easily fall prey to them.
When TB bacteria reach the lungs through the breath, it multiplies and damages the lungs. Although the body's immunity prevents it from growing, but as this ability weakens, the risk of getting TB increases.
Symptoms of Tuberculosis
You can experience many symptoms yourself when you have tuberculosis. Its symptoms include:
Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other organs, such as the kidneys, spine, and brain. In this case, the symptoms depend on the infected organ.
In some cases, tuberculosis can also develop outside the lungs. It includes small glands, bones and joints, the digestive system, bladder and reproductive system and brain and nerves (nervous system).
How to avoid tuberculosis
With the help of some proactive measures, it can be avoided by reducing the risk of tuberculosis. You can follow the following points to avoid tuberculosis:
