World Tuberculosis Day: causes, symptoms and prevention of this deadly disease

Tuberculosis is colloquially called TB. It can affect various parts of the body. However, the most common type of TB occurs in the lungs. Like corona, TB in the lungs can also spread from one person to another through cough and sneezing. The risk of tuberculosis is highest for those who already have a major disease such as AIDS or diabetes. Also, those whose immunity is weak are also more prone to this disease.

Causes of Tuberculosis

When a patient suffering from tuberculosis sneezes, coughs and spits, the TB bacteria spread in the air through the exhaled breath. These bacteria can survive in the air for many hours and even healthy people can easily fall prey to them.

When TB bacteria reach the lungs through the breath, it multiplies and damages the lungs. Although the body's immunity prevents it from growing, but as this ability weakens, the risk of getting TB increases.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

You can experience many symptoms yourself when you have tuberculosis. Its symptoms include:

Cough for more than three weeks

Breathlessness

Shortness of breath

Worsening fever during the evening

Severe chest pain

Sudden weight loss

Loss of appetite

Bleeding with mucus

Lung infection

Persistent cough

Unexplained fatigue

Get fever

Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other organs, such as the kidneys, spine, and brain. In this case, the symptoms depend on the infected organ.

In some cases, tuberculosis can also develop outside the lungs. It includes small glands, bones and joints, the digestive system, bladder and reproductive system and brain and nerves (nervous system).

How to avoid tuberculosis

With the help of some proactive measures, it can be avoided by reducing the risk of tuberculosis. You can follow the following points to avoid tuberculosis:

Consult a doctor immediately if the cough persists for more than two weeks

Do not go near a person suffering from tuberculosis and if you go then wear a mask.

Do not use the bed, napkin or oilcloth of a patient suffering from tuberculosis.

If someone is coughing around you, cover your mouth with a tissue and move away.

Wash hands and mouth thoroughly and rinse well if you are going to visit a patient suffering from tuberculosis

Consume foods rich in vitamins, minerals, calcium and fiber, this strengthens the immune system.

The patient of tuberculosis should wear a mask so that the disease does not spread to others. Also, instead of spitting from place to place, the patient should spit in polythene and use public things at least so that others do not get infected.

Also read: From Alzheimer's to tuberculosis: Top 5 deadliest diseases