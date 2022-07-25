World's first IVF baby Louise Brown was born 44 years ago on July 25, know all about the process

Representational image

Today, July 25, marks a remarkable day in the history of medical sciences as this day marks the birth of Louise Brown, who is considered to be a medical marvel. It must be noted that Brown was the first-ever baby to be born through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Louise Brown was born on July 25, 1978, making her 44 years old today. She is the first-ever human being to be born through the breakthrough birth technique called IVF, which made her one of the most important human beings in the history of medical sciences.

Louise Joy Brown – A medical marvel

Louise Joy Brown was born on July 25, 44 years ago, making her a true medical marvel in the world. The English woman was born in Oldham and District General Hospital in Manchester, England in 1978, and was considered to be among "the most remarkable medical breakthroughs of the 20th Century".

Brown became the first human to be born after conception by in vitro fertilization experiment. Even though the media at the time referred to Brown as a “test-tube baby”, she was actually conceived by medical experts in a petri dish.

What is IVF conception?

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is a type of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) that has been developed to conceive a baby outside of the human body. IVF conception of a baby involves manually mixing the sperm and the egg outside the human body and then placing the fertilized embryo inside the uterus for further development and normal delivery of the baby.

IVF usually takes months to be completed and is usually one of the go-to options for couples who are not able to conceive naturally. Majority of the women who undergo IVF need to do more than one round of the process to get pregnant.

Who opts for IVF conception?

IVF is usually undergone by women or couples who are not able to conceive through the natural method. This option is mostly opted by –

Women with a lower fertility rate

Women over 40 years of age

Women with damaged or obstructed fallopian tubes

Women with endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and diminished ovarian function

Men with low sperm count, low sperm motility, or sperm abnormalities

There are also several risks involved while undergoing IVF. The most common factor is that the IVF process may not always work for women. The risk of miscarriage remains the same as in normal pregnancies but the hazards increase.

Some of the symptoms faced by pregnant women who have undergone IVF are frequent headaches, chronic stomach pain, urinary problems, nausea, and feeling faint or dizzy.

