World Pulses Day 2023: 5 benefits of adding pulses to your everyday meal

Representational image

World Pulses Day is celebrated annually on February 10th to raise awareness about the importance of pulses, which are dry, edible seeds that come from plants in the legume family. Some of the most commonly consumed pulses include beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas. They are a staple food in many cultures and have been consumed for thousands of years.

Pulses are a rich source of plant-based protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, and are considered one of the most sustainable food sources in the world. They are easy to grow and are an important source of income and food security for millions of small-scale farmers, especially in developing countries.

World Pulses Day aims to celebrate the many benefits of pulses and encourage people to incorporate them into their diets more frequently. The day is organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and is observed by countries around the world.

Pulses, which include legumes such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, and peas, are a nutritious and versatile food that can offer several benefits when included in a balanced diet. Here are five benefits of adding pulses to your everyday meal:

Also read: How the timing of your meal can affect your metabolism

High in protein: Pulses are an excellent source of plant-based protein, which can help to build and repair tissues in the body, as well as support muscle growth and recovery.

Low in fat: Pulses are naturally low in fat, making them a great option for people who are looking to manage their weight or maintain a healthy heart.

Rich in fiber: Pulses are high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help to regulate digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and control blood sugar levels.

Good for the environment: Pulses are an environmentally friendly food, as they require less water and fertilizer than many other crops, and they can also help to fix nitrogen in the soil, which can improve soil fertility.

Versatile: Pulses can be used in a variety of dishes, including soups, stews, salads, dips, and spreads, and they can be combined with other ingredients to create delicious and satisfying meals.

In conclusion, incorporating pulses into your diet can be a simple and effective way to improve your health and support the environment, while also adding flavor and variety to your meals.