World Psoriasis Day: Know all about symptoms, causes, cure for the 'skin disorder'

October 29, 2020, marks World Psoriasis Day. Each year The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) decides on a specific theme for the upcoming World Psoriasis Day.

According to their website, the theme for World Psoriasis Day 2020 is "INFORMED". "IFPA and its members in 56 countries are organizing activities and advocacy campaigns to promote awareness, empowerment, and action. Through reliable information, we can build data, toolkits, and other resources to improve the quality of life for people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis," it read.

What is Psoriasis?

According to WebMD, Psoriasis is a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. This makes the skin build up into bumpy red patches covered with white scales. In most cases, they appear on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. Psoriasis can't be passed from person to person.

Symptoms of Psoriasis?

The symptoms of psoriasis depend on the type of it that one has, however, some common symptoms for plaque psoriasis, the most common variety of the condition, are:

Plaques of red skin, often covered with silver-colored scales.

Disorders of the fingernails and toenails, including discoloration and pitting of the nails.

Plaques of scales or crust on the scalp.

People with psoriasis can also get a type of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. It causes pain and swelling in the joints.

Causes of Psoriasis

There is no specific cause of psoriasis, but experts believe that it’s a combination of things. "Something wrong with the immune system causes inflammation, triggering new skin cells to form too quickly. Normally, skin cells are replaced every 10 to 30 days. With psoriasis, new cells grow every 3 to 4 days. The buildup of old cells being replaced by new ones creates those silver scales."

Here is a list of few things that can trigger an outbreak of psoriasis:

Cuts, scrapes, or surgery

Emotional stress

Strep infections

Medications, including, Blood pressure medications (like beta-blockers), Hydroxychloroquine, antimalarial medication

Treatment for Psoriasis

It’s usually easy for your doctor to diagnose psoriasis so get a physical exam done and consult your physician immediately.