World Pneumonia Day 2022: Signs, symptoms and risk factors with this deadly disease

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12. Young children usually develop pneumonia early, although pneumonia can occur at any age. An acute respiratory infection of the lungs known as pneumonia can be brought on by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It can be seen in people of all ages and is primarily caused by a weakened immune system, which leaves the body vulnerable to numerous infections and diseases.

Symptoms

If pneumonia is not properly treated or if treatment is delayed, the patient may end up in the intensive care unit.

Fever

Cough

Sputum production

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Blood in the sputum

Risk factors:

People who are prone to Pneumonia:

Individuals who are susceptible to this acute respiratory infection include:

patients with poorly managed cardiac conditions or diabetes

Smokers and drinkers who are addicted

people with residual lung disease after being diagnosed with Covid

Pneumonia risk factors include allergies.

The highest risk groups for pneumonia are the elderly and young children.

Prevention