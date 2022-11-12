World Pneumonia Day 2022: Signs, symptoms and risk factors with this deadly disease

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12. Young children usually develop pneumonia early, although pneumonia can occur at any age. An acute respiratory infection of the lungs known as pneumonia can be brought on by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It can be seen in people of all ages and is primarily caused by a weakened immune system, which leaves the body vulnerable to numerous infections and diseases.
Symptoms
If pneumonia is not properly treated or if treatment is delayed, the patient may end up in the intensive care unit.
- Fever
- Cough
- Sputum production
- Weight loss
- Loss of appetite
- Lethargy
- Blood in the sputum
Risk factors:
People who are prone to Pneumonia:
- Individuals who are susceptible to this acute respiratory infection include:
- patients with poorly managed cardiac conditions or diabetes
- Smokers and drinkers who are addicted
- people with residual lung disease after being diagnosed with Covid
- Pneumonia risk factors include allergies.
- The highest risk groups for pneumonia are the elderly and young children.
Also Read: World Pneumonia Day 2022: History, significance and other details about this deadly disease
Prevention
- Get vaccinated against the flu and pneumonia.
- If you have a disease, take your medication as directed.
- Eat a healthy, balanced diet.
- If you experience any pneumonia-related symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible.