Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Signs, symptoms and risk factors with this deadly disease

Pneumonia, if not treated properly or if the treatment is delayed, can be life-threatening, and the patient might land in ICU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Signs, symptoms and risk factors with this deadly disease
Freepik

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12. Young children usually develop pneumonia early, although pneumonia can occur at any age. An acute respiratory infection of the lungs known as pneumonia can be brought on by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It can be seen in people of all ages and is primarily caused by a weakened immune system, which leaves the body vulnerable to numerous infections and diseases.

Symptoms
If pneumonia is not properly treated or if treatment is delayed, the patient may end up in the intensive care unit.

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Sputum production
  • Weight loss
  • Loss of appetite
  • Lethargy
  • Blood in the sputum

Risk factors:

People who are prone to Pneumonia: 

  • Individuals who are susceptible to this acute respiratory infection include:
  • patients with poorly managed cardiac conditions or diabetes
  • Smokers and drinkers who are addicted
  • people with residual lung disease after being diagnosed with Covid
  • Pneumonia risk factors include allergies.
  • The highest risk groups for pneumonia are the elderly and young children.

Also Read: World Pneumonia Day 2022: History, significance and other details about this deadly disease

Prevention

  • Get vaccinated against the flu and pneumonia.
  • If you have a disease, take your medication as directed.
  • Eat a healthy, balanced diet.
  • If you experience any pneumonia-related symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.