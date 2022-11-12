Search icon
World Pneumonia Day 2022: History, significance and other details about this deadly disease

World Pneumonia day is observed with the aim to have zero death caused by Pneumonia by 2030.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

World Pneumonia Day 2022

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12. Young children usually develop pneumonia early, although pneumonia can occur at any age. In pneumonia, the lungs become infected. Due to the filling of fluid or pus, problems like phlegm, fever, and difficulty in breathing starts. If it is treated on time, then the patient gets cured, but if there is even a little carelessness, the patient's condition can become serious. Sometimes this disease becomes fatal. Viruses, bacteria, and many other types of microorganisms are the main cause of pneumonia. 

Delhi Air Pollution: Health expert warns of 'medical emergency' amid rise in pneumonia, chest infection cases

World Pneumonia Day: History

World Pneumonia Day was first observed on 12 November 2009. The main objective of celebrating World Pneumonia Day is to create awareness about pneumonia. Pneumonia is one of the most chronic and fatal diseases in children below 5 years of age and above 50 years of age. World Pneumonia Day was first observed by the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia under the "Stop Pneumonia" initiative. World Pneumonia Day was started observing in 2009.

World Pneumonia Day: Significance

The purpose behind celebrating this day is to create awareness and seriousness about the disease of pneumonia among the common people. Its aim is to have zero death caused by Pneumonia by 2030.  

Symptoms of pneumonia

Pneumonia usually starts with a cold. When the infection progresses rapidly in the lungs, there is difficulty in breathing with a high fever. There is a complaint of chest pain. Children under five years of age do not get a fever but can have a cough and difficulty breathing.

