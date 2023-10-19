Headlines

World Osteoporosis Day: How you can avoid losing height as you get older

Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

Sara Tendulkar cheers on team India in exciting 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

World Osteoporosis Day: How you can avoid losing height as you get older

Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

10 superfoods for strong, healthy bones

7 brand you didn't know are owned by Tata

8 nuts to increase iron levels in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

HomeHealth

Health

World Osteoporosis Day: How you can avoid losing height as you get older

From staying physically active and embracing a balanced diet to lifestyle adjustments and medical interventions, there are numerous avenues to explore in the pursuit of retaining your stature and ensuring a vibrant, healthy life as you grow older.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As we celebrate World Osteoporosis Day, it's important to acknowledge that height loss, often considered an inevitable part of the aging process, can be prevented or minimized with proactive measures. The gradual reduction in height is frequently linked to osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones. This article delves into ten essential strategies to help you maintain your height and overall bone health as you age. From staying physically active and embracing a balanced diet to lifestyle adjustments and medical interventions, there are numerous avenues to explore in the pursuit of retaining your stature and ensuring a vibrant, healthy life as you grow older.

Stay Active:

Regular physical activity, such as weight-bearing exercises and resistance training, can help strengthen your bones and muscles. These activities not only enhance bone density but also improve posture and balance, reducing the risk of fractures and height loss.

A Balanced Diet:

Adequate nutrition is crucial for bone health. Ensure your diet includes calcium-rich foods like dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified cereals. Vitamin D is also essential as it helps the body absorb calcium. Get some sun exposure and consider vitamin D supplements if necessary.

Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol:

Smoking weakens bones, and excessive alcohol consumption can lead to bone loss. If you're concerned about height loss and osteoporosis, kicking these habits is a vital step.

Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Being underweight can increase the risk of osteoporosis and height loss. On the other hand, carrying excess weight can strain your bones. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is essential.

Prevent Falls:

Falls are a significant cause of fractures and height loss in older adults. Make your home safer by removing hazards, installing handrails, and using non-slip rugs. Regular eye check-ups can also help improve your balance.

Mind Your Posture:

Good posture not only makes you appear taller but also reduces the risk of compression fractures. Maintain a straight spine and use ergonomically designed furniture and pillows to support your back.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Labourer’s daughter with Rs 8000 family income topped NEET, got into AIIMS; AIR was…

Here's how to keep your gut healthy during festive season

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE