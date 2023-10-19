Headlines

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Seven warning signs you must not miss

In this article, we'll discuss seven warning signs that you must not overlook, as early detection and proactive steps can significantly reduce the impact of osteoporosis on your life.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

World Osteoporosis Day is observed every year on October 20th, and it serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of bone health. Osteoporosis is a silent disease that weakens bones, making them fragile and susceptible to fractures. This condition affects millions of people worldwide, often without them even realizing it until it's too late. In this article, we'll discuss seven warning signs that you must not overlook, as early detection and proactive steps can significantly reduce the impact of osteoporosis on your life.

Height Loss

One of the earliest indicators of osteoporosis is a gradual loss of height. If you notice that you are getting shorter, it might be due to changes in your spine caused by weakened bones. Osteoporosis can lead to compression fractures in the vertebrae, which can result in a stooped posture and a reduction in your overall height. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider, including measurements of your height, can help detect this sign early on.

Fractures from Minor Injuries

Another critical warning sign is experiencing fractures from minor or even seemingly trivial accidents. People with osteoporosis can break bones more easily than those with healthy bone density. A common occurrence is breaking a bone after a simple fall or a minor bump, especially in the hip, wrist, and spine. These fractures are a clear signal that your bones may be weakening, and you should consult a healthcare professional promptly.

Back Pain

Chronic back pain, particularly in the lower back, can be an early symptom of osteoporosis. As the spine weakens and vertebrae become compressed or fractured, it can lead to persistent discomfort. This pain is often exacerbated by movement or prolonged periods of standing or sitting. If you experience unexplained and recurring back pain, consider getting a bone density test to rule out osteoporosis as the cause.

Changes in Posture

Osteoporosis can affect your posture, making you slouch or stoop. This change in posture is not merely cosmetic; it is often an indicator of bone health issues. If you notice that your shoulders are rounding, or you have a noticeable curvature in your spine, it's crucial to seek medical attention. Early intervention can help prevent further deterioration.

Loss of Grip Strength

A weakening grip can also be a warning sign of osteoporosis. Your hand strength is closely linked to the health of your bones. When bones become brittle and porous, it can lead to a noticeable reduction in grip strength. If you find it increasingly difficult to open jars, hold onto objects, or perform tasks that require a strong grip, it's time to consult a healthcare professional.

Receding Gums and Tooth Loss

While osteoporosis primarily affects bones, it can also manifest in your oral health. Some individuals with osteoporosis experience receding gums and tooth loss. The weakening of jaw bones can result in dental problems, including tooth mobility and loss. Regular dental check-ups can help identify these issues, providing another avenue for early detection.

Fragile Nails

Fragile, brittle nails can be a lesser-known but significant sign of osteoporosis. The health of your nails can be an indicator of overall bone health. If your nails become more brittle, chip easily, or exhibit other unusual changes, it's worth discussing this with your healthcare provider.

Prevention and Action

The good news is that osteoporosis is preventable and manageable with early detection and appropriate lifestyle changes. Regular weight-bearing exercise, a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are crucial steps in maintaining bone health. For those at risk, medications and treatments can be prescribed by a healthcare professional.

 

 

 

