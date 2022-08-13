World Organ Donation Day 2022: History, significance of observing the day on August 13

File Photo

The World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13 every year to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation. The day is aimed at encouraging people to adopt the practice of organ donation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of people lost their lives due to organ failure but the problem persists since a long time.

In a bid to promote this noble day, countries across the globe observe organ donation as part of their regional calendars. India celebrates the National Donation Day on November 27.

History of World Organ Donation Day

Organ donation is quite similar to giving someone another chance at life. The first ever successful living donor organ transplant was performed in 1954 in the US. A man named, Ronald Lee Herrick donated his kidney to his identical brother, Richard Lee Herrick.

The doctor who performed this surgery was named Joseph Murray. He won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1990 for successfully carrying out this kidney transplant.

Significance of World Organ Donation Day

Despite a dire need, organ donation hasn’t become a common practice across the globe. There are many false myths and fears related to organ donation. While most of them stem from lack of awareness and speculations, others are devised out of baseless superstitions.

Recent advancements made in medical sciences have led people to trust the process of organ donation more than ever.

The World Organ Donation Day is aimed at sensitising people about organ donation so that an increasing number of people pledge to donate their organs after death.

Notably, anyone above the age of 18 can volunteer to donate their organs regardless of their caste and religion. Those volunteering shouldn’t have any diseases like HIV, cancer, heart ailments and lung diseases. The donor is supposed to be healthy for organ donation.