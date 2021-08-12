World Organ Donation Day 2021: Who can and cannot donate organs?

Thousands of people around the world are in dire need of critical organs like heart, liver, kidney, eyes, lungs, pancreas etc. This short supply of life-saving organs is due to lack of awareness around the subject. Hence, the aim of World Organ Donation Day is to encourage more and more people to become registered organ donors and pledge to donate their healthy organs when they pass away.

If more people come forward to become Organ Donors, many who lose their lives due to organ failure can be saved.

Who can donate organs?

Most people can register to become organ donors, regardless of age. If a person is under 18 years of age, they require the consent of parents or adult guardian to donate organs.

If registering for organ donation after death, a person will undergo a medical assessment so that the transplant team can determine their health and what organs may be donated. This form of organ donation after death is called cadaver donation.

Another form of organ donation is when a person is alive. This type of donation is restricted to a few organs like the kidney, of which humans have a pair but can survive on one, and liver, which had the ability to regrow if a part of it is taken out for donation.

Who cannot donate organs?

A person might not be able to donate their organ if suffering from a few specific conditions.

People may not be able to donate organs after death if they are suffering from diseases like HIV, cancers that are actively spreading and some other serious infections.

In live organ donations, people suffering from diabetes, kidney or heart disease, cancer and HIV etc., may be excluded.

National Organ Donation Day

While August 13 is World Organ Donation Day, India observes its National Organ Donation Day on November 27 every year.