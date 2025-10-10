Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Health

HEALTH

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being

World Mental Health Day highlights the importance of emotional well-being, especially for Gen Z dealing with social media and school stress. Using drama therapy, slam poetry, and digital detox can ease stress and strengthen mental health, helping young people face challenges and connect with others.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, serves as a reminder to take stock, think, and give emotional well-being top priority. Gen Z, or people born roughly between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, frequently faces particular challenges, ranging from identity exploration and economic uncertainty to social media overload and academic demands.

Here are 3 practices recommended by the health expert that help Gen Z reduce their stress:

1. Drama therapy:

It's a type of role play that helps to express words and the feelings they find difficult to convey. Allows young people to explore emotions and gives them a safe space.

2. Slam poetry:

Poetry is an art form where you try to bring out the unspoken thoughts and feelings. This does not need to be professional; you can simply start in front of your friends and family members. And it's not about making rhythmic poetry, it's about speaking truth.

3. Digital detox:

Everybody nowadays uses lots of phones and tablets. And because of this constant notification and endless scrolling, it puts pressure on her mind to try to avoid. And quitting social media can help you the most. Then your screen time becomes low, and the pressure level is in balance.

Why mental health matters:

Everybody is maintaining their physical health, but mental health is also important. If you are suffering from mental health then it affects your whole body. Good mental health also helps us handle problems. Life can be hard sometimes, but when our minds are strong, we can deal with stress and difficult situations better. Mental health is important for making friends and being close to people. When we feel okay inside, it is easier to talk to others and share our feelings.

Also read: 'I broke down in office': Woman claims managers mocked her after she asked for mental health break in email

Using these tips in your daily life can help to balance your mental health. Remember, when our mind is healthy, we can face challenges, connect with others, and enjoy life more. Mind is also a part of our body, and when we pay attention to our mental health, we feel stronger inside. 

 

