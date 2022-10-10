Search icon
World mental health day 2022: How to maintain mental balance through physical activity

Exercise is just not limited to physical health, it also impacts your mental health, your mood, and your over all well-being.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

We all know how important is to exercise on a regular basis. Exercise is just not limited to physical health, it also impacts your mental health, your mood, and your overall well-being. Nowadays, most people get into this to have a certain kind of body shape, whereas the idea behind it is to get fitter not only from the outside but also from the inside. 

It is a way of living and a lifestyle that every human being should adapt to for a healthier life ahead. On world mental health day you can take some mental benefits from your physical activities. 

4 mental health benefits that come from getting indulged in physical activity:

1. Increased feelings of well being
Exercising enhances the action of endorphins and enkephalins, which improve natural immunity and reduce the perception of pain. Regular Exercise can also improve mood, feelings of having more energy, and overall quality of life.

2. Better sleep
Research has shown that regular exercise helps people fall asleep faster and enjoy a deeper sleep. It can also improve sleep duration, and decrease middle of the night wake ups providing a better overall sleep quality.

3. Better brain function

Regular exercise can reduce fatigue, improving alertness and concentration. Physical activity improves blood circulation, which delivers oxygen to the brain at a faster pace, which leads to sharper thinking.

4. Increased self-esteem

Regular exercise can improve your body shape, increasing your confidence in your appearance, thus increasing your self esteem. Exercise also promotes a sense of accomplishment, which can increase your confidence in taking on other tasks in your life.

