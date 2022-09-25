World Lung Day 2022: How to keep a regular check on your lung health

File Photo | Representational

World Lung Day 2022: You might not give your lung health much thought until you have a respiratory issue. Your lungs remove carbon dioxide from your body, which keeps the other organs in your body working and supplying oxygen. The condition of your lungs and the development of respiratory issues can be influenced by genetics, illness, and the environment. The quality of daily living is impacted, and your lifespan may be prematurely shortened when your lung health is compromised.

Understanding how your lungs work is a good place to start if you want to take better care of your lungs. Your entire body depends on the oxygen in the air you breathe to survive. The complicated processes of breathing and distributing oxygen throughout the body are carried out by the lungs' delicate structure. In addition, it aids in defending the body against outside harm. Our lung’s function all of the time, but they can be harmed in a variety of ways and lose their ability to efficiently absorb oxygen from the air and expel waste carbon dioxide.

Cancer has been the top cause of death worldwide in 2020. Lung cancer, like other cancers, arises when the regular processes of cell division and growth are interfered with, resulting in aberrant, uncontrollable growth. A mass of cells that resembles a tumour form as the cells multiply. The onset of lung cancer can take several years. The most frequent risk factor for lung cancer is smoking. Exposure to cigarette smoke or certain of its components causes pathological alterations in the lungs of many people that last for a long time. These alterations could cause a malignant tumour to grow in the lung. According to studies from around the world, 25% of people who have never smoked develop lung cancer. Lung cancer affects two out of every three people over the age of 65. Lung cancer must be identified as soon as possible by screening in order to reduce the risk to a person's life.

Need for screening

Screening is useful since it provides benefits such as:

Lung screening helps to identify the disease when it is still curable and reduces mortality. In 80% of cases, screening can detect lung cancer in its early stages.

Regular screening may lead to the adoption of healthier behaviours and the decision of a better lifestyle. It might act as a warning to let you know what's going on right now.

Even though people's will cannot be controlled, early warning signs and confirmation of impending dangers can greatly aid patients in getting ready for therapy.

It will be feasible to detect lung cancer early and treat patients because of screening. Early intervention will reduce the likelihood of chemotherapy and radiation therapy being required. Many individuals will be persuaded to either give up the harmful habits, which will significantly reduce their likelihood of acquiring cancer or will prevent them from experiencing the full severity of the condition.

Lung cancer patients who receive an early diagnosis have a higher chance of surviving, despite the fact that it can be fatal. High-risk individuals for lung cancer may want to think about getting examined frequently. This can aid in the early detection of symptoms and enable therapy prior to the spread of the malignancy. Anyone who is concerned about their chance of developing lung cancer should get advice from a medical expert.

The author is Consultant - Medical Oncologist, Dr. Rajbhoj Cancer Care, Pune