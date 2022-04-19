World Liver Day 2022: Tips to keep the vital organ fit and clean

File

The liver is our body's second-largest organ. It plays an important role in the digestive system, processing everything we eat and drink, including our medicines, as well as managing blood sugar, eliminating hazardous compounds from the body, controlling cholesterol levels, assisting blood clotting and combating infections. Liver cancer is the third major cause of cancer death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), liver disease is the tenth leading cause of mortality in India. Every year, over 10 lakh people with liver cirrhosis are diagnosed in India.

Acute and chronic liver illnesses are the two forms of liver disease. Chronic hepatitis is characterized by a mild inflammatory response that lasts longer than six months. Cirrhosis or liver cancer can grow when the body is not able to repair hepatocytes (liver cells) that have been destroyed by inflammation. The most common risk factors for liver cancer are chronic (long-term) infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV), diabetes, some hereditary liver diseases, diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, aflatoxins exposure, and excessive alcohol intake. These lead to cirrhosis of the liver.

Few common sign and symptoms of liver cancer include weight loss, loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain and swelling, nausea/vomiting, yellow discoloration of your skin and the whites of the eyes.

Here are some frequent do's and don'ts for optimal liver function:

Do’s

Maintain body weight - Obesity, particularly abdominal or central obesity, is a leading cause of fatty liver disease. A healthy weight can be obtained and maintained with a well-balanced diet and frequent exercise. Eat more green vegetables - It is always good for your liver to consume the greener vegetables on your plate. Cleansing chemicals in these vegetables help to naturally cleanse your liver. Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are high in cruciferous vegetables, which assist to boost the liver's natural detoxifying enzymes, protect it from injury, and improve liver enzyme levels in the blood. Take Vitamin C rich diet - Citrus fruits, including lemons and oranges, are high in vitamin C, which aids in the creation of toxic substances and the healing of a fatty liver. These nutrients aid in the generation of energy, the detoxification of the liver, and the reduction of inflammation. Grapefruit is high in vitamin C, folic acid, phenolic acid, potassium, calcium, iron, and antioxidants. Vaccinate yourself against Hepatitis B - By having the hepatitis B vaccine, you can lower your risk of contracting the disease. The vaccine is safe for practically everyone, including infants, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Don’ts

Limit alcohol consumption - Alcohol is one of the leading causes of fatty liver disease. Regularly consuming alcohol is unhealthy and can lead to liver damage. When you drink more alcohol than your liver can manage, it damages liver cells, causing harmful fat deposits to form. It can cause inflammation in the liver (alcoholic hepatitis), scarring (cirrhosis), and possibly malignancy. It can harm liver cells, causing swelling and scarring that leads to cirrhosis. Be wary of some medications - Some cholesterol drugs can induce liver problems as a side effect. A painkiller is one of hundreds of chemicals that can harm your liver, including cold treatments and prescription pain relievers. Taking more medication than you need or for a longer period can result in liver damage. Stay away from junk food - Stay away from junk food such as fried foods, french fries, hamburgers, and pizzas. These foods are high in saturated and trans fats and they are difficult to digest since the liver must work overtime to digest them. Avoid red meat - While red meat is high in protein, it is difficult for the liver to absorb. Fatty liver disease is caused by an excess of protein in the liver, which can have negative effects on the brain and kidneys.

Adopting healthy habits such as eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol use healthy, and quitting smoking etc. can help to maintain a good liver health. Taking the required vaccines like hepatitis B can help to prevent liver cancer and cirrhosis caused by viral infection. In addition, consider treatment for hepatitis B or C infection as soon as possible to prevent the risk of liver cancer. People with hepatitis B or C infection or liver cirrhosis should have regular liver cancer screenings to reduce their chance of developing liver cancer.

The author is Senior Consultant - Med OnC, ESIC Medical College Faridabad