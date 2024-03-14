Twitter
Health

World Kidney Day 2024: Tips to prevent kidney disease in different seasons

On World Kidney Day, let's prioritize kidney health through seasonal adjustments and proactive measures, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

On World Kidney Day, it's imperative to raise awareness about the silent yet significant threat of kidney disease, which affects millions worldwide. Kidneys, often overlooked in discussions of overall health, play a crucial role in filtering waste, regulating fluid balance, controlling blood pressure, and more. With chronic kidney disease (CKD) on the rise, proactive measures and seasonal adjustments can help safeguard these vital organs.

As temperatures rise, so does the importance of hydration. Dr. Vikram Kalra, Consultant Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, emphasizes the necessity of increasing fluid intake, particularly water, to prevent dehydration, a strain on the kidneys. Seasonal fruits and vegetables abundant in summer not only provide hydration but also essential nutrients, supporting kidney function. However, caution is advised against excessive salt intake from summer staples like barbecues and processed snacks, as high sodium levels can elevate blood pressure and stress the kidneys.

In colder months, maintaining warmth is paramount. Dr. Kalra advises dressing warmly, especially in chilly weather, to prevent blood vessel constriction, which could affect kidney function. Additionally, seasonal illnesses like the flu pose risks, with dehydration and fever common symptoms. Prioritizing hand hygiene and vaccination can mitigate infection risks and safeguard kidney health.

Regardless of the season, certain habits remain crucial for kidney health. Regular exercise helps control weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, all factors influencing kidney function. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption also reduce the risk of kidney disease. Dr. Sanjay Gohil, Associate Vice President at Metropolis Healthcare Limited, stresses the importance of routine check-ups and screenings for early detection and management of kidney issues, especially for individuals at risk, such as those with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Early detection:

Dr. Gohil highlights the silent nature of CKD, with symptoms often subtle until the disease reaches an advanced stage. Regular screening and monitoring are therefore essential, utilizing tests like blood and urine analysis, as well as imaging studies when necessary. Timely intervention and lifestyle modifications can slow or halt the progression of kidney disease, preserving kidney function and improving overall quality of life.

