Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day. Doctors say that with nearly 30 percent of India’s adult population living with high blood pressure, hypertension has become one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and premature death. They are urging people to rethink what is considered ‘normal’ this World Hypertension Day. Despite its significant impact on public health, a large number of people with hypertension remain undiagnosed, underscoring the urgent need for a national shift in healthcare priorities, according to a study titled Health of the Nation 2025, conducted by Apollo Hospitals in February.

The study also estimated that approximately 300 million people in India have hypertension. The prevalence is notably high among younger populations, with 26 per cent of those under 45 diagnosed with high blood pressure in 2024. What’s more concerning, doctors say, is that nearly half of those with high blood pressure are unaware of their condition.

“Prevention and early intervention are not just options—they are imperatives. Alarmingly, nearly 30 per cent of India’s urban population under the age of 40 is already affected by hypertension or prehypertension. This calls for immediate and collective action across healthcare, policy, and community awareness to protect the health of our fellow citizens,” said Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

She noted that 80 per cent of heart attacks and strokes caused by hypertension could be prevented through simple lifestyle changes, such as reducing salt intake, increasing physical activity, and managing stress.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, emphasised that prevention is the first prescription and advocated making routine screenings a national priority. He urged Indians to begin screenings early, particularly after the age of 30 or if they have a family history of heart disease.

“Incorporating advanced imaging techniques like Coronary Calcium Scoring can help reveal hidden risks, while adopting preventive treatment strategies for those showing early markers—even if asymptomatic—can significantly reduce future complications,” he added.

Coronary Calcium Scoring is a non-invasive scan that detects calcium buildup in the coronary arteries. These deposits are early signs of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and can raise the risk of heart attacks.

“We can no longer dilly-dally,” Preetha Reddy said. “With rapid urbanisation, we are witnessing a sharp rise in sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and unrelenting stress—all of which are fueling this public health crisis," she added.

