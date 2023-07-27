Headlines

World Hepatitis Day 2023: All you need to know about Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E; which is more dangerous?

There are five main types of viral hepatitis: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type has unique characteristics, transmission routes, and varying degrees of severity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28th to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and its impact on global health. Hepatitis is a group of infectious diseases that affect the liver, causing inflammation and potentially leading to severe health complications. There are five main types of viral hepatitis: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type has unique characteristics, transmission routes, and varying degrees of severity. In this article, we will explore each type of hepatitis and compare their dangers to better understand the risks associated with each.

Hepatitis A:

Hepatitis A is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water or close contact with an infected person. It is often a self-limiting disease, meaning most people recover without any long-term consequences. However, in some cases, it can lead to acute liver failure, especially in older adults or individuals with pre-existing liver conditions. Hepatitis A can be prevented with an effective vaccine, making it one of the less dangerous forms of viral hepatitis.

Hepatitis B:

Hepatitis B is transmitted through contact with the blood, semen, or other bodily fluids of an infected person. It can also be transmitted from an infected mother to her child during childbirth. Unlike Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B can lead to chronic infection, increasing the risk of liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. Chronic Hepatitis B requires careful management, and there is a vaccine available to prevent its transmission.

Hepatitis C:

Hepatitis C is primarily transmitted through exposure to infected blood, often due to unsafe injection practices, blood transfusions (prior to the implementation of rigorous screening), or sharing contaminated needles. Similar to Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C can also lead to chronic infection, which significantly raises the risk of liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. Unlike Hepatitis A and B, there is no vaccine for Hepatitis C, but advancements in medical treatments have improved cure rates significantly in recent years.

Hepatitis D:

Hepatitis D, also known as "delta hepatitis," only occurs in individuals who are already infected with Hepatitis B. It is considered the most severe form of viral hepatitis as it exacerbates the effects of Hepatitis B, leading to more rapid progression of liver disease. The transmission routes for Hepatitis D are similar to those of Hepatitis B. There is currently no specific vaccine for Hepatitis D, but preventing Hepatitis B infection can indirectly reduce the risk of contracting Hepatitis D.

Hepatitis E:

Hepatitis E is usually transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water or food. It is prevalent in areas with inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices. In most cases, Hepatitis E is self-limiting and does not cause chronic infection. However, pregnant women infected with Hepatitis E are at high risk of severe complications, including acute liver failure and mortality. There is no widely available vaccine for Hepatitis E, though research is ongoing.

Which is More Dangerous?

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are viral infections transmitted sexually or through contact with infected bodily fluids. Hepatitis B is more prevalent globally despite having a vaccine, and it's 5-10 times more infectious than Hepatitis C. Most cases of Hepatitis B clear without treatment, but chronic cases have no definite cure. In contrast, early-stage Hepatitis C can be cured with antiviral medication. Both viruses can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver cancer over time.

Also read: Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

 

