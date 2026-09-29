World Heart Day: 58.5% of Employees Under 35 Flagged for Cardiovascular Risk, Says Report

World Heart Day 2026: An ekincare report found 58.5% of employees under 35 flagged on cardiovascular risk markers, with blood sugar emerging as a key concern.

The common assumption that young age and healthy weight translate into a healthy heart has been challenged by a new health assessment that finds cardiovascular risk is visible much earlier among India Inc.’s workforce. The Young Workforce Heart Health Report 2026 by ekincare, based on health check-up data from 2 lakh employees, highlights that 58.5% of employees under 35 were flagged on cardiovascular risk markers.

Cardiovascular risks: What the report suggests

The findings challenge the assumption that heart health becomes a concern only in the 40s and 50s. The report found that 60% of employees under 35 with a normal BMI had at least one other flagged health marker, particularly cholesterol-related measures. Cardiovascular risk was also slightly higher among employees using providers in metro locations, at 63.1%, compared with 59% in non-metro locations.

While BMI can indicate whether an individual is within a healthy weight range, it does not capture the full picture of cardiovascular risk, doctors said. Blood sugar emerged as a key concern as its risk increased by 4.3 percentage points, with a sharp rise recorded in 2024. The findings also showed differences across age groups. Millennials aged 28–40 recorded a higher flagged risk rate than Gen Z employees aged 20–27, with an 18.4 percentage-point gap. Men recorded a higher flagged risk rate at 67.6%, compared with 53.2% among women.

The report showed a mixed trajectory among Gen Z employees aged 20–27. While overall risk trends among young employees have not increased, two markers moved up since 2023, with HDL cholesterol rising by 7.4 points and blood sugar by 1.3 points. Millennials, meanwhile, showed improvement across every marker measured.

Repeat health checks also showed measurable improvement among employees who returned for a second assessment. About 43% showed improvement, compared with 19.8% whose health markers declined, meaning roughly twice as many employees improved as declined. Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and Co-founder, ekincare, said the findings highlight the need to identify health risks before they develop into serious conditions.

“The future of preventive healthcare is about predicting risk early, not waiting for it to become a diagnosis,” Kalakuntla said.

What doctors say

Dr Rahul Mehrotra, Chief, NIC & Clinical Cardiology, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said heart risk among young professionals deserves greater attention, given factors such as long working hours, chronic stress, poor sleep, inactivity, smoking, alcohol use and unhealthy diets.

“It is not about creating fear but about understanding that prevention has to start earlier,” Mehrotra said, adding that regular screening, healthier habits and timely medical advice can help lower long-term risk.

Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman, Department of Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said young professionals need to pay attention to heart health as long working hours, constant stress, lack of sleep, inactivity, smoking and unhealthy eating habits can affect cardiovascular health.

He said cardiovascular risk can develop silently, making regular health checks and healthier daily habits important even at a younger age. According to Chaudhary, age and BMI are only part of the picture, while blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, waist circumference, smoking, sleep, physical activity, diet, stress and family history also need to be considered.

Doctors said companies can play a role in making preventive healthcare part of workplace culture rather than limiting it to annual health check-ups. Chaudhary suggested regular screenings, access to counselling, healthier food choices, physical activity programmes, stress management support, flexible work practices and awareness initiatives.

Mehrotra similarly recommended accessible screening for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, along with opportunities for employees to stay active during workdays. He also highlighted the need to address long working hours and strengthen mental health resources, while ensuring early identification, follow-up and tailored health guidance.

The findings point to the need for a more comprehensive approach to young workforce health that goes beyond age and BMI and tracks key health markers over time. For India Inc., the focus may therefore need to move beyond weight-based wellness checks towards a more holistic approach to employee health and timely prevention.

(Disclaimer: The information is based on data shared by ekincare and comments from medical experts and has not been independently verified by DNA. The views expressed are those of the respective sources)