World Heart Day 2025: 5 Indian kitchen spices that can lower risk of cardiovascular diseases naturally

Indian kitchen spices, such as turmeric, cinnamon, garlic, fenugreek, and black pepper, are rich in antioxidants and heart-protective compounds. Adding them to daily meals can reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and improve circulation, supporting long-term heart health.

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but what we eat daily can play a vital role in protecting our hearts. Interestingly, the solution doesn’t always lie in expensive supplements or fad diets; sometimes, it is right in our own kitchen. Indian cooking is blessed with an array of spices, many of which are packed with powerful compounds that support cardiovascular health. Here are five everyday spices that may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is one of the most celebrated Indian spices. Its active compound, curcumin, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of turmeric may reduce plaque buildup in arteries, lower blood pressure, and prevent clot formation. Adding turmeric to curries, dals, soups, or even a warm glass of haldi doodh can be a simple way to protect your heart.

Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon is more than just a flavour enhancer. Rich in antioxidants, it helps lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, while improving blood circulation. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, an important factor since diabetes increases heart risks. A sprinkle of cinnamon in tea, smoothies, or oatmeal can make your meals both tasty and heart-friendly.

Garlic (Lehsun)

Garlic has been used in Indian kitchens and traditional medicine for centuries. Its key compound, allicin, is known to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Garlic also prevents blood clots and improves overall circulation, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Whether eaten raw in small amounts, added to chutneys, or used in curries, garlic is a powerful heart protector.

ALSO READ: Beat Inflammation in 21 Days: Neha Dhupia's anti-inflammatory drink reduces internal swelling; check this 4-ingredient recipe

Fenugreek (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds are packed with soluble fibre and plant compounds like saponins, which help reduce cholesterol absorption. They also aid in controlling blood sugar levels and reducing strain on the heart. Drinking soaked methi seed water in the morning or adding it to curries, parathas, and dals can be beneficial.

Black Pepper (Kali Mirch)

Often overlooked, black pepper contains piperine, a compound that enhances nutrient absorption and helps reduce cholesterol. It also fights inflammation, improving heart health. A dash of freshly ground pepper on salads, eggs, or curries is a simple yet effective addition.

Incorporating these heart-healthy spices into your daily diet not only enhances flavour but also supports your cardiovascular system. Combined with a balanced lifestyle, these traditional Indian ingredients can go a long way in keeping your heart healthy.