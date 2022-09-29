Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

World heart day 2022: Know why young people are more prone to cardiovascular problems?

Today Cardiovascular disease is not only killing older people but it has also become quite common in young and fit people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

World heart day 2022: Know why young people are more prone to cardiovascular problems?
World heart day 2022

World Heart Day 2022 is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about the rising concerns of heart health,

Cardiovascular disease has now become one of the leading causes of mortality in India. Today heart disease is not only killing older people but it has also become quite common in young and fit people. 

Just hitting the gym blindly can not make you fit. Fitness is a lot about inside health rather than outer shape. Heart attacks can cause because of the lifestyle choices that we make today. There are some other factors that we need to consider too. 

World heart day 2022: 4 diet tips for a healthy heart

Some lifestyle changes that you can make to avoid heart attacks

  • High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and diabetes are key risk factors for
  • Eating a heart-healthy balanced diet consisting of plenty of fruit and vegetables, mainly focusing on fiber to help lower your risk of heart disease.
  • Avoiding junk and other processed foods that are loaded with unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar, all of which can lead to obesity - one major factor behind heart disease.
  • Start eating raw fruits rather than in a juice form, the skin of the fruit carries the fiber. 
  • Quitting smoking or avoiding excess drinking reduces the risk of heart disease.
  • Controlling your weight by staying physically active - an active lifestyle has been shown to be helpful in preventing a heart attack.
  • Getting regular health checkups to detect any possible underlying risk factors.
  • Control your stress levels, and get proper sleep at night to avoid any heart diseases. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.