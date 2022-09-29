Search icon
World heart day 2022: 5 Symptoms that you should monitor before its too late

There are a few symptoms that can be a sign of a heart ailment that you must consider a problem and visit your cardiologist if you notice them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

World heart day 2022

The heart is one of the key organs in our body. And because of the bad lifestyle choices, our heart suffers a lot. Today, we are seeing heart problems not only in older people but also it's getting common in younger people. 

We are seeing a lot of death happening because of heart problems that come without any alarm warning or sign. 

But, there are a few symptoms that can be a sign of a heart ailment that you must consider a problem and visit your cardiologist if you notice them.

5 Symptoms that you should not ignore:

Chest Discomfort- It can include pain, tightness, and pressure in the chest while resting or doing some physical activity. The feeling remains for a few minutes and can be a sign of an approaching heart attack.

Pain spreading to the Arm- Another classic cardiac ailment symptom includes radiating pain from the shoulder to the left side of the body, especially the arm. This can be a sign of a heart attack.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness- A sudden feeling of losing balance or feeling faint can be a sign of dropping blood pressure. This symptom signifies that a person’s heart is not able to pump blood properly.

Throat or Jaw Pain- Though throat or jaw pain is not related to the heart. Any pain or pressure spreading from the chest to the throat or jaw can be a sign of a heart problem.

Sweating- Breaking out in cold sweat without any reason either while sitting or sleeping could be a signal of a heart attack.

Other symptoms- Nausea, Indigestion, Heartburn, or Stomach Pain can also be symptoms of a heart attack. 
 

