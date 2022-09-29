World heart day 2022: 5 Symptoms that you should monitor before its too late

World heart day 2022

The heart is one of the key organs in our body. And because of the bad lifestyle choices, our heart suffers a lot. Today, we are seeing heart problems not only in older people but also it's getting common in younger people.

We are seeing a lot of death happening because of heart problems that come without any alarm warning or sign.

But, there are a few symptoms that can be a sign of a heart ailment that you must consider a problem and visit your cardiologist if you notice them.

5 Symptoms that you should not ignore:

Chest Discomfort- It can include pain, tightness, and pressure in the chest while resting or doing some physical activity. The feeling remains for a few minutes and can be a sign of an approaching heart attack.

Pain spreading to the Arm- Another classic cardiac ailment symptom includes radiating pain from the shoulder to the left side of the body, especially the arm. This can be a sign of a heart attack.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness- A sudden feeling of losing balance or feeling faint can be a sign of dropping blood pressure. This symptom signifies that a person’s heart is not able to pump blood properly.

Throat or Jaw Pain- Though throat or jaw pain is not related to the heart. Any pain or pressure spreading from the chest to the throat or jaw can be a sign of a heart problem.

Sweating- Breaking out in cold sweat without any reason either while sitting or sleeping could be a signal of a heart attack.

Other symptoms- Nausea, Indigestion, Heartburn, or Stomach Pain can also be symptoms of a heart attack.

