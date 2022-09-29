World heart day 2022: 4 diet tips for a healthy heart

World heart day 2022

Every year, over 17 million people die from heart disease, and it has become one of the leading causes of mortality in India.

To create awareness about cardiovascular disease, the World Heart Federation celebrates World Heart Day, every year on September 29. The theme for world heart day 2022 is 'use heart for every heart'.

The main causes of heart disease are smoking, excessive alcohol, an unhealthy diet, and less body movement. But, you can always keep your heart healthy by incorporating a healthy diet and regular exercise.

4 diet tips to prevent healthy heart

Omega 3 Fatty Acids and the heart

Omega 3s have been found to have benefits for heart health although there is some debate about exactly how much benefit there is. Early studies indicated large benefits, but more recent studies have suggested much smaller benefits. Fish-derived Omega 3s such as EPA and DHA have

been most extensively tested in clinical trials. Plants do have Omega 3 in the form of ALA, however, this form has not been studied as extensively as fish-derived Omega 3s.

Reduce Trans Fats

Research has shown that different fats have different effects on our bodies. The aim of a heart-friendly diet isn't to remove all fat from the diet. A more balanced strategy toward dietary fats is to limit saturated fat and trans fats while increasing Omega 3s and unsaturated fats from nuts, legumes, and plants. Trans fats have been shown to be associated with significantly higher rates of heart disease. As a response, there has been a global effort to reduce the amount of Trans fats in commercially manufactured food.

Increase Fiber

A higher level of dietary fiber has been linked with lower rates of heart disease. A simple trick is to incorporate more whole grains into your diet.

Increase Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are naturally low in fat, contain dietary fiber, and have many important nutrients.