World Heart Day 2020: List of foods you MUST include in your diet to maximise cardiovascular health

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the world is shifting and we all are being able to look at our health more closely. September 29 is celebrated as World Heart Day to raise awareness against the deadly illness. World Heart Day was launched by the World Heart Federation as an annual event in the year 2000, and since then, widespread measures are taken to remind people across the globe to take care of their hearts.

Diet and exercise play a key role in maintaining the health of the cardiovascular system. While exercise improves circulation and keeps you fit, a good diet helps keep the arteries unclogged and protects them from damage. There are certain foods that can significantly promote your heart health. Here are 5 foods that you should be eating to maximize your heart health.

Rainbow diet

Including fruits and vegetables in your food intake can help you maintain your heart health. Including every colour from the spectrum in your diet releases Phytochemicals, which are vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that prevent free radical damage to the arteries, impart colour to food. Each colour contributes to a different nutrient. The aim is to keep meals as colourful as possible by loading them with fruits and vegetables.

Barley

Barley is an excellent source of soluble fibre that one can add to their diet in order to bind cholesterol and prevent fat buildup. Barley also reduces the production of cholesterol in the liver, which also helps to keep the lipid levels in control.

Berries

Consider berries a treat in your diet. Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are packed with important nutrients that play a central role in heart health.

Berries are also rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, which protect against the oxidative stress and inflammation that contribute to the development of heart disease. What more is that berries can also act as low-calorie dessert if one pair it up with plain greek yogurt.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, trout, and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids that can help prevent inflammation. While you can also get omega-3 fats from plant-based sources like flax seeds, your body will have to convert them from alpha-linolenic acid.

Mixed Nuts

Nuts are dense in nutrients and rich in fibre, protein, and polyunsaturated fats. They promote satiety and make it easier for you to avoid processed snacks or junk food, both of which are high in unhealthy refined carbohydrates.