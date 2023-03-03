World Hearing Day 2023: Here's how you can prevent hearing loss

nowadays noise pollution is increasing wildly around us. The public voices that come out are different, we ourselves always get entangled in mobiles, gadgets etc. All these things together are affecting our ability to hear. Now according to new research, cigarettes and alcohol are also affecting the ability to hear.

According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, about 1.5 billion people around the world have some kind of hearing problems. By 2050, the number of such people will reach 2.5 billion. The most worrying thing is that most of the youth are losing their ability to hear prematurely.

Smoking increases hearing loss by one and a half times

According to the report of Science Direct, in the report published in the American Journal of Medicine, it has been claimed that due to the consumption of cigarettes, there is a rapid erosion of hearing loss. The youth are most affected by this. That is, if smoking is done at a young age, then the problem of deafness will have to be faced in youth itself. This study was done on 15.34 lakh people. Of these, 2760 people had become victims of deafness. Most of the people who were victims of hearing loss were cigarette smokers.

According to the study, the risk of hearing loss was 1.30 percent higher in cigarette smokers than in non-smokers. However, if the risk of hearing loss decreases after quitting cigarettes. It has been said in the study that when the ability to hear is lost, it increases the problem of depression and there is a sudden decrease in the quality of life. At the same time, there seems to be a lack of understanding. Most of the damage is caused by cigarette smoking.

Rules to increase listening ability

The first rule under these rules is that if you are listening to something on mobile, then keep its sound less than 60 percent. Do not listen for more than 90 minutes in a day at 80% volume.

The second rule is that if there is any infection related to the eyes and nose, get it treated immediately. It is directly related to the ability to listen. At the same time, do not try to clean the ear by putting anything in it.

The third rule to protect the hearing ability is to keep two sound making things such as phone and radio in the prescribed range and lock them in the corner of the room. Read any poem or article for two to three minutes. Now watch it and repeat.