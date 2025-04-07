World Health Day is celebrated in 2025 with the theme 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, underscores the importance of global health and calls for collective action to address pressing health challenges. Started by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.

India continues to strengthen its healthcare systems through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission, marking significant progress in improving maternal and child health, expanding digital healthcare access, and enhancing public health infrastructure.

Governments, healthcare institutions, and individuals are encouraged to take action against maternal and child health concerns. It aims to invest in initiatives that will prevent avoidable deaths while ensuring lifelong health for newborns and mothers. 'My Health, My Right' was the theme used to honour the day in 2024, with an emphasis on empowering and providing access to health care for all people.

World Health Day 2025 significance

World Health Day has been an important platform for bringing attention to important health issues for more than 50 years, including mental health, maternity and child health, and the increasing effects of climate change on global health. It stimulates continuous campaigns, conversations, and actions that go far beyond April 7 and is more than just a one-day event. The day is a potent reminder to coordinate international efforts and focus emphasis on creating stronger, healthier communities everywhere.

World Health Day 2025 History

After being proposed during the First Health Assembly in 1948, World Health Day has been celebrated every year since 1950. April 7, which commemorates the WHO's creation, provides a worldwide forum to draw attention to pressing health concerns and raise awareness. The WHO, which was founded to address global health issues without being influenced by politics, utilises this day to draw attention to important health issues on a global scale.

(with inputs from ANI)