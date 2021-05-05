World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: History, theme and significance of this day and messages to share

May 5 is observed as the World Hand Hygiene Day and this is like the last, this day holds a lot of significance in our lives as we are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Clean Your Hands global campaign, launched in 2009 and celebrated annually on 5 May (World Hand Hygiene Day) aims to maintain global promotion, visibility and sustainability of hand hygiene in health care and to ‘bring people together’ in support of hand hygiene improvement around the world.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: Theme

The theme for World Hand Hygiene Day 2021 is "Achieving hand hygiene at the point of care." The slogan for this day is, "Seconds save lives – clean your hands!"

According to WHO, the point of care is about three elements that are the patient, the health care worker, and care or treatment involving contact with the patient or their surroundings. The WHO said that there should be an effective way of preventing the spread of microorganisms and virus. The prevention could be done by washing hands properly in the most effective way.

According to WHO, the campaign objective of this day is to highlight the role in achieving effective hand hygiene action at the point of care. Everyone should make cleaning hands a habit as it helps to protect them from viruses and bacterias. And, the health care workers should clean their hands at the point of care. It further said that the policymakers should also invest in ensuring hand hygiene is available for all.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: Quotes and messages:

*Ten out of ten patients prefer care from clean hands.

*Use the soap, don’t be a dope.

*War on germs, hand-to-hand combat.

*Wash for happiness.

*Don’t be dirty, be neat. Wash your hands before you eat

*Don’t pass the bug, make handwashing a must

*Bury the germ, wash your hands

*Saaf haath bahut zaruri hain ache swasthya ke liye.

*Hath jo saaf hain, sehat unke saath hai.

*Apne haath dho kar aap bimariyon ko dho sakte hain.