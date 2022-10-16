World food day 2022: Know about its history, importance and this year's theme

Photo: Pixabay

India has been ranked 107th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022. 22.4 crore people are considered undernourished in India, which is a serious health scarcity and concern.

Today is World Food Day and it is celebrated every year on 16 October. It was first celebrated in the year 1981. Since that time it is celebrated every year on 16 October in 150 countries around the world. Its purpose is to help people suffering from starvation and to make them aware of the importance of food. This year's theme (Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life) means that our work is our future - better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life. World Food Day is also being celebrated in India today.

History of World Food Day

According to historians, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has been established on October 16, 1945. This organization works on agriculture and food security. Also, the main task of the organization is to prevent malnutrition. In the year 1979, the 'Food and Agriculture Organization' announced to celebrate World Food Day by expressing concern for people suffering from hunger and malnutrition around the world. After this, in the year 1981, the celebration of World Food Day started on the establishment day of 'Food and Agriculture Organization'.

Importance of world food day

At present, many countries in the world are living below the poverty line. People in these countries find it difficult to get a balanced diet on a daily basis. Due to not taking a balanced diet, people are vulnerable to many other diseases including malnutrition. This leads to the untimely death of a large number of people. For this, the importance of World Food Day has increased. Strong people should help those people living in the poverty line around them, who do not get bread for two times. World Food Day is a chance to for the sustainable development Goal to achieve ZeroHunger by 2030.

Theme of World Food Day

The theme for World food day 2022 is Leave NO ONE behind.

World food day is a day of action dedicated to eliminate global hunger. Held annually on 16th October, people from around the world come together to declare their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger from our lifetime.