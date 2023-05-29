Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

World Digestive Health Day: 7 effective tips to improve your gut health

Our gut is home to almost 39 trillion microorganisms, which are crucial to human physiology, metabolism, nutrition, and immunological function. Constipation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and lactose intolerance are just a few of the digestive health issues that can arise from a disruption in the equilibrium of the gut flora.

Every year on May 29, people throughout the world observe World Digestive Health Day to raise awareness of how the GI tract works and the types of foods that might improve gut health and, by extension, overall wellbeing.

Here are 7 effective tips to improve your gut health:

Eat a Fiber-Rich Diet: Include a variety of high-fiber foods in your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Fiber acts as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting their growth and diversification.

Stay Hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to support digestion and ensure proper bowel movements. Water helps soften the stool and prevents constipation, which can negatively affect gut health.

Consume Fermented Foods: Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha contain beneficial bacteria (probiotics) that support a healthy gut microbiome. Regularly including these foods in your diet can promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Minimize Processed Foods and Sugar: Highly processed foods and excessive sugar intake can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut. These foods are often low in fiber and high in additives that can negatively impact gut health. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

Manage Stress Levels: Chronic stress can influence gut health and disrupt digestion. Incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily routine, such as exercise, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy.