While some types of diabetes are manageable with medications and lifestyle adjustments, others can lead to long-term health issues.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes, a chronic condition affecting millions globally. It serves as a platform to highlight efforts in preventing, managing, and treating diabetes, as well as to support those living with the disease.

Diabetes is a condition where the blood sugar level becomes too high. It occurs when the pancreas either doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body fails to respond to insulin effectively. Insulin is a hormone crucial for regulating blood sugar levels, and without it, glucose builds up in the bloodstream, leading to potential health complications. While some types of diabetes are manageable with medications and lifestyle adjustments, others can lead to long-term health issues.

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes: An autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, resulting in little or no insulin production.

Type 2 Diabetes: The most common form, typically occurring when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin.

Pre-diabetes: A condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes. Pre-diabetes can often be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Gestational Diabetes: This type occurs during pregnancy and usually resolves after childbirth but can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Causes and Symptoms of Diabetes

The primary cause of diabetes is the formation of excess glucose in the body. However, the reasons for this glucose build-up can vary:

Insulin Resistance: When the body becomes less responsive to insulin, leading to higher blood sugar.

Autoimmune Disease: In Type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system attacks its own pancreas.

Hormonal Imbalances: Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can contribute to insulin resistance.

Pancreatic Damage: Any damage to the pancreas impairs insulin production.

Genetic Mutations: Genetics play a key role in the development of diabetes.

Common symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, unexplained weight loss, numbness in hands and feet, and slow wound healing.

Precautions

While autoimmune and genetic forms of diabetes cannot be prevented, there are several steps individuals can take to lower their risk, especially for Type 2 and gestational diabetes: