World Diabetes Day 2022: These 5 myths will leave you in shock, know the important facts

Photo: Pixabay

Today lakhs of people are suffering from diabetes in the country and the number of its patients is increasing continuously. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes alone is responsible for 2 per cent of the total deaths in India. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the blood sugar level becomes high. By diagnosing it and not keeping it under control, then it can give rise to many other serious diseases related to health. It can also lead to high blood pressure, kidney disease, and heart disease. Some myths related to diabetes are also spread among people. Some people think that if diabetes occurs, it is never cured or if the parents have it, then the child will also have it etc.

Here are some of the myths and facts about diabetes.

Myth 1- Diabetes is uncurable

Fact- According to the news of MetropolisIndia, diabetes can be reduced in the early stages. If you take a proper diet and exercise daily, then it can be controlled, especially in youth. If the blood sugar remains normal without any treatment, then it is considered that the diabetes is over. In such a situation, it cannot be said that a diabetic patient will always remain its patient. Yes, if blood sugar is not kept under control, then there is always a risk of getting diabetes. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can avoid diabetes.

Myth 2- Diabetic patients cannot eat sugar

Fact- This is the most common myth prevalent among people related to diabetes. People think that diabetes patients have to depend on a sugar-free diet for life, but it is not so. A diabetic patient needs to take everything in balance, which can also include limited amounts of sugar or sweet things. It is not at all the case that diabetics should give up eating sugar completely.

Myth 3- Type 2 diabetes occurs only in obese people

Fact- According to the news of diabetes.co.uk, it is not that type 2 diabetes occurs only in obese people. Type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle-related problem, in which many factors can be responsible for it. To a large extent, it is associated with obesity, but it is not that this disease affects only obese people. About 20% of people with type 2 diabetes have normal or low weight.

Myth 4- If parents have diabetes, then children will also have it.

Fact- Of course, having diabetes has a strong connection with family history, but it can also be caused by many other risk factors such as increasing age, obesity, lack of physical activity, lack of exercise, and carelessness in eating. Many people think that family history is the only risk factor for diabetes, but the truth is that even in those who do not have diabetes in their family, this disease occurs. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can protect yourself from diabetes throughout life. Not only this, there is a clear genetic link between type 2 diabetes and obesity. In this, genes are inactive, but these genes become active due to the person's lifestyle, diet, and stress. However, these genes can be deactivated again by a healthy diet, lifestyle, and reducing stress. Children of diabetic patients are generally healthy. They are likely to develop type 2 diabetes only after the age of 45. In such cases, type 2 diabetes affects only 15-20 per cent of people.

Myth 5- Diabetes is a contagious disease

Fact- This is completely wrong. Diabetes is not a contagious disease. It is classified as a non-communicable disease, which means that it does not spread by sneezing or touching a person suffering from it. It cannot be passed from one person to another. A child can get diabetes only through diabetic parents because genes can play an important role in this.