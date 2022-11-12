Search icon
World Diabetes Day 2022: Identify THESE 5 early signs to avoid this disease

If the early signs of diabetes are recognized and controlled, then the risk of diabetes can be avoided.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Health is a time taking process, which cannot be made in a day. For example, whatever you eat or even small lifestyle changes affect your health. Similarly, it is also said about diseases that no disease attacks you suddenly, but there are some initial symptoms or signs, which show that your body is not reacting properly. In such a situation, if you start taking the early symptoms seriously, then you can avoid many diseases. 

When the amount of glucose in the blood increases, it can lead to diabetes. Diabetes is a very dangerous disease that the whole world is battling. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes and every year 1.5 million people die due to it. Now the question is, how can this disease be prevented from happening? Or how to know that diabetes is going to happen.

Usually, when people are diagnosed with diabetes, there are very mild symptoms that no one usually notices. But if it is controlled from the early symptoms, then the risk of diabetes can be avoided. 

Early signs of Diabetes

Frequent urination: Normally a person urinates four to seven times in 24 hours but when diabetes is about to occur, this number increases. Apart from this, thirst will also be more. When diabetes occurs, the amount of sugar increases, which the kidney is unable to remove completely. Because of this, more urine starts to be produced, when more urine comes out, then there will be more thirst.

Dry mouth, itching: Early symptoms of diabetes Dry mouth and itching in the skin are also early symptoms of diabetes. Due to the excessive production of urine, the fluids of the body start being spent, due to which the mouth starts drying. Due to this, there is a lack of water in the skin and dryness and itching in the skin increase.

Decreased eyesight: Changes in the level of fluids in the body also affect the eyes. Due to this, the eyes start swelling and there is difficulty in keeping an eye on something.

Fatigue and excessive hunger: When there is a lot of hunger and fatigue is also felt, then these can be the initial symptoms of diabetes. Actually, when food goes into the body, glucose is formed from it and glucose makes energy in the cells. We get strength from this energy.

