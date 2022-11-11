World Diabetes day 2022: History, significance and theme

Photo: Pixabay

Diabetes has emerged as a major problem in the world in today's lifestyle. There are many diabetes patients in the Indian youth population and this number is increasing continuously. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November to raise awareness about diabetes. Patients with diabetes are found less in the rural populations than in the urban population because there is a difference in food intake. To prevent this disease, not only awareness but also lifestyle changes are important. Diabetes patients are more likely to be seen in cities due to irregular eating habits and less physical activity.

Diabetes: Tips on how to live diabetes-free life with naturopathy

World Diabetes Day: History

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November as the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922. World Diabetes Day was celebrated in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization in view of the growing concerns about this disease and to spread awareness about it. Since then it is celebrated every year. Every year there is a different theme for it.

World Diabetes Day: Significance

World Diabetes Day is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching more than 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. The campaign draws the world's attention to diabetes issues and places it firmly in the public and political spotlight. It also provides a global forum for issues related to diabetes throughout the year. Apart from this, the work of increasing the importance of concrete action against the disease is also done by World Diabetes Day.

This campaign is represented by the blue logo which was taken in 2007. It was adopted after the resolution was passed in the United Nations. It reflects the unity of global society in its response to the disease of diabetes. That's why the Diabetes Day campaign runs every year with a dedicated theme and awareness of diabetes is the main goal of this day and campaign.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme

This year's theme for world diabetes day is 'access to diabetes education'.