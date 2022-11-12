World Diabetes Day 2022: Follow this diet plan to keep your blood sugar level in control

Photo: Pixabay

If you are suffering from diabetes, then you have to manage your blood sugar level to avoid its risks. For this, it will be mandatory for you to choose your food properly. Because eating the right kind of food can help you manage diabetes in the long run. If you are suffering from diabetes and are ready to make a change in diet.

Here are some easy tips to follow to maintain your sugar levels properly.

Do not take supplements by yourself- There is no evidence that mineral and vitamin supplements can help you manage diabetes. Therefore, you should not start taking supplements on your own unless your doctor advises you to. It is best to get the nutrients your body needs from foods as supplements can affect your metabolism and increase your risk of diabetes.

Eat more fruits and vegetables- We all know that fruits and vegetables are good for us. In fact, fruits make a great snack option. Choosing fruit as a snack provides you with vitamins, minerals and fiber. If you're thinking that fruits contain sugar, so you should avoid them from your diet, don't do it at all. Whole fruits are good for everyone, even diabetics. Fruits contain natural sugar, which does not harm the body. Choose whole fruits instead of fruit juices. It is better to eat smaller portions throughout the day than to consume large portions once a day.

Include healthy fat in diet- Like any other nutrient, fat is also very important for our health. Fat gives us energy but different types of fats affect our health in different ways. Choose foods that contain healthy fats, such as unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil, rapeseed oil and sunflower oil. Saturated fat can increase the good cholesterol in the blood. Saturated fat is found in ghee, butter, cakes, biscuits and pastries.

Eat less salt- Eating too much salt can increase your risk of high blood pressure, which also increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. And when you suffer from diabetes, you are at an even greater risk of all these conditions. To reduce salt in the diet, you have to stay away from the consumption of packaged snacks, as they contain a lot of salt. Also, never make a habit of putting salt on the plate of prepared food.

Include fiber- It is important to have at least 8 grams of fiber per meal, especially when you are consuming carbohydrate-rich foods. Along with helping to manage blood sugar levels, it will take care of your heart health and keep you feeling full for longer. You should include foods such as peas, beans, oats, barley, apples, pears, berries, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots and beets in your diet.

Avoid processed and red meat- If you consume more red meat and processed food, then limit it. Red and processed meats such as ham, bacon, sausage, lamb and beef can increase your risk of heart problems and cancer. Replace meat with pulses and unsalted nuts as these alternatives are also rich in fiber and do not affect your blood sugar levels too much.