World Diabetes day 2022: Difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 and it global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

File photo

Diabetes is one of the most common disease across the globe. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Thus, World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to spread awareness about the disease and also to recognize those who battle with the disease every day. The global awareness campaign focuses on diabetes mellitus.

As per the World Health Organisation, Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs either when the pancreas is not able to produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that is also known as insulin-dependent. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes less or no insulin. The insulin hormone allows glucose (sugar) which produces energy. The exact cause of type 1 diabetes is still unknown. However, the possible cause of type 1 diabetes could be genetics and other environmental factors

Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms:

  • Feeling more thirsty than usual
  • Frequent urinating
  • Bed-wetting in children 
  • Feeling very hungry
  • Losing weight drastically
  • Feeling irritable or mood swings
  • Feeling tired and weak
  • Blurry vision

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes mainly happens due to lifestyle changes. It occurs when the body is not able to produce enough insulin to function properly. Type 2 diabetes can not be cure. however, there are chances to reverse the condition to a point where you do not require medication. Type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions.

Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms: 

  • Excessive thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Increased hunger
  • Drastic weight loss
  • Fatigue
  • Blurred vision
  • Slow-healing sores
  • Frequent infections
  • Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet
  • Areas of darkened skin, usually in the armpits and neck
