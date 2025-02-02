Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the cervix (the lower part of the uterus) grow uncontrollably.

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about cancer, its prevention, and treatment. It serves as a reminder to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle and seek early detection for various types of cancer. This year, World Cancer Day focuses on spreading knowledge about cancer prevention and early diagnosis.

One of the cancers that can often be prevented with early detection is cervical cancer.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the cervix (the lower part of the uterus) grow uncontrollably. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through sexual contact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, with over 600,000 cases reported each year.

Early-Stage Cervical Cancer: Signs and Symptoms

In the early stages, cervical cancer may not show obvious symptoms. However, it is crucial to be aware of possible signs to seek medical advice promptly. Some signs and symptoms that may indicate cervical cancer include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding: This includes bleeding between periods, after sex, or post-menopause.

Unusual vaginal discharge: A watery, bloody, or foul-smelling discharge can be a sign.

Pain during intercourse: This may be experienced due to the abnormal growth of cells in the cervix.

Pelvic pain: Persistent pain or discomfort in the pelvic region may also be a sign.

Urinary issues: In more advanced stages, cancer can affect the bladder, leading to frequent urination or blood in the urine.

Prevention

Regular screening is the best way to detect cervical cancer in its early stages. The Pap smear (or Pap test) is a routine procedure in which cells from the cervix are collected and examined for abnormalities. Another test, the HPV test, detects the presence of high-risk HPV strains that can lead to cervical cancer. According to studies, regular screening can reduce cervical cancer rates by up to 80%.

Vaccination against HPV is another significant prevention measure. The HPV vaccine is safe and effective in preventing the types of HPV that cause most cervical cancers. WHO recommends the vaccine for girls aged 9-14, ideally before they become sexually active.

Treatment

The treatment for cervical cancer depends on its stage. In early-stage cervical cancer, the following options may be considered:

Surgery: This can involve the removal of abnormal cells or even the entire cervix in more severe cases. A procedure called cone biopsy may be done to remove a small portion of the cervix containing cancerous cells.

Radiation therapy: High-energy beams are used to kill cancer cells or shrink tumors.

Chemotherapy: This uses drugs to kill cancer cells or stop their growth. It is typically used in more advanced stages or when surgery is not an option.

Targeted therapy: This treatment targets specific molecules involved in cancer growth, offering a more precise approach.



Also read: What is Saree and Petticoat cancer? Know causes, signs, symptoms and more

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. DNA India does not claim to provide medical advice.