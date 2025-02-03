Here are five steps to improve overall health and lower the likelihood of cancer.

Cancer remains one of the most life-threatening diseases globally, affecting millions of people each year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, making it one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. The disease can affect any part of the body and often progresses silently, making early detection and prevention crucial. While genetic factors play a role, lifestyle choices significantly impact cancer risk. As we observe World Cancer Day 2025, it is essential to raise awareness about the steps individuals can take to reduce their risk and lead healthier lives. Here are five steps to improve overall health and lower the likelihood of cancer.

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation. Avoiding processed foods, excessive sugar, and red meat can also lower cancer risk.

2. Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, regulate hormones, and boost immunity. Engaging in at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or yoga, can significantly reduce the risk of various cancers.

3. Avoid Tobacco and Limit Alcohol

Smoking is one of the leading causes of cancer, particularly lung, throat, and mouth cancers. Quitting tobacco and reducing alcohol consumption can drastically lower the chances of developing several types of cancer.

4. Protect Yourself from the Sun

Skin cancer is one of the most common types, but it is highly preventable. Using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding excessive sun exposure, especially during peak hours, can help reduce the risk of skin cancer.

5. Schedule Regular Screenings and Check-ups

Early detection can make a significant difference in cancer treatment. Regular health check-ups and screenings, such as mammograms, pap smears, and colonoscopies, can help identify potential risks and ensure timely medical intervention.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. DNA India does not claim to provide medical advice.