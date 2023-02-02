World Cancer Day 2023: 3 processed foods that Increase the risk of cancer

Representational image

Cancer is a deadly disease because in most cases it is not possible to get rid of it through treatment. According to reports, thousands of people die every year due to cancer in the country. There are many types of cancer, including throat cancer, stomach cancer, mouth cancer, bone cancer and others. It has been seen that in most cases a person gets to know about cancer when it has grown a lot in the body and in such a situation the treatment also does not prove to be effective. There can be many reasons behind this, but according to experts, our diet can also be the reason for this. Nowadays people have become used to eating such foods, which are causing a lot of harm to the body in many ways.

It is possible that cancer cannot be avoided due to genetic reasons, but it can be avoided by making changes in external factors such as lifestyle and diet. Many types of research have revealed that in about 80 percent of the cases, the cause of cancer is external factors. We will tell you about 3 such foods, which can be considered as the cause of all types of cancer.

Soft drink

Although soft drinks are being consumed for a long time, nowadays it is in great trend. Despite people being aware of its disadvantages, they drink such drinks. It is said that if they are consumed in excess, then obesity increases. Obesity is also a kind of disease, which later causes cancer.

Fast food

Fast food like pizza, burgers and other things are considered very harmful to health. People know that they will harm the body, yet they consume them continuously. These are also called junk food and according to experts, chemical compounds are formed in the body by eating them. These chemical compounds not only cause serious diseases like cancer in the body but also cause serious problems like liver damage, and infertility.

Alcohol

Alcohol is considered an important reason for the occurrence of fatal diseases. It is said that if it is consumed in excess, it can cause serious diseases like stomach, breast, liver, mouth and throat cancer. According to doctors, the less alcohol is consumed, the better it is. People also get addicted to alcohol, which is very dangerous for them.