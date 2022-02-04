World Cancer Day 2022: From history to myths, all you need to know

The world observes February 4 as World Cancer Day every year with the aim to create awareness and reduce the global impact of a life-threatening disease – ‘Cancer’. There are a lot of myths and prejudices that have been associated with cancer over the past few years. Here we will debunk a few myths and also share important details about this disease.

What is Cancer?

Cancer can be described as the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that can take place anywhere in a body. These abnormal cells are known as cancer cells, malignant cells, or even tumour cells. Myths about cancer increase the patient’s stress and even stop them from taking timely treatment.

What is the theme of the World Cancer Day 2022?

The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is ‘Close the Care Gap’. This theme stresses upon the need to understand and reduce the inequalities in cancer care around the globe.

It lays special focus on those who are not able to gain access to healthcare services and facilities due to lack of financial resources.

What is the history associated with the World Cancer Day?

The World Cancer Day first came into existence on February 4, 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in Paris, France. Since then it is observed every year to reduce the social stigma linked with the disease. People are educated about the detection and treatment of cancer on this day.

Myths associated with cancer

Many people believe that cancer can spread from person-to-person. This is a complete myth as cancer is caused owing to the changes taking place in the cellular DNA. Yes, it is no brainer that cancer can spread in your body but it CANNOT be transmitted from person-to-person.

Another myth is that sugar can worsen your cancer. While it is important to restrict one’s sugar consumption, it is not at all true that sugar can exacerbate your cancer. People with cancer will have to speak to an expert who will advise them about what to eat and delete from the diet. But eating only sugar cannot be related to the worsening of cancer. Furthermore, there is no evidence that shows that eating sugar will increase one's cancer or if one cuts down the sugar intake then cancer disappears.

What should you eat more?

According to a study, eating a high-fiber diet in early adulthood could lower the risk of breast cancer by 12 to 19% compared to those who don't eat dietary fiber at all. To include fiber in the diet, one must eat plenty of fruit and vegetables.

Based on a Chinese study, eating white vegetables like potatoes, asparagus, chard, celery, cauliflower, endive, and leek can reduce the risk of stomach cancer with 33%. Eating fruits can also reduce stomach cancer by 7%.

You will be surprised to know that coffee is also good for you! A 2015 study of 1000 colon cancer patients found that coffee lovers who drank four or more cups of coffee a day were 42% less likely to have their cancer return than non-coffee drinkers and 34% less likely to die from cancer or any other cause.