Health

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for new moms

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 reminds us of the incredible benefits of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

World Breastfeeding Week is a global celebration that takes place annually, aiming to promote and raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers. As we celebrate this significant event in 2023, it is essential to highlight the myriad benefits that breastfeeding offers to new moms. Breastfeeding is a natural and unique experience that not only nourishes the baby but also provides several remarkable advantages for the mother's health and well-being. In this article, we will explore five key benefits of breastfeeding for new mothers.

Bonding and Emotional Connection

Breastfeeding fosters a profound emotional bond between a mother and her baby. The act of breastfeeding releases oxytocin, often referred to as the "love hormone" or "bonding hormone." This hormone plays a vital role in strengthening the emotional connection between the mother and her child. The skin-to-skin contact during nursing enhances feelings of love, trust, and security for both mother and baby. The emotional benefits of breastfeeding can lead to reduced stress levels in mothers and contribute to a positive postpartum experience.

Postpartum Recovery

For new mothers, breastfeeding can aid in postpartum recovery by promoting uterine contractions. These contractions help the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size more rapidly. Additionally, breastfeeding triggers the release of hormones that reduce postpartum bleeding, lowering the risk of excessive blood loss and complications. The process of lactation also requires the body to burn extra calories, aiding in weight loss and gradually restoring the mother's pre-pregnancy figure.

Reduced Risk of Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression is a significant concern for new moms, and breastfeeding can play a crucial role in reducing the risk of this condition. The hormone oxytocin, released during breastfeeding, not only promotes bonding but also helps combat stress and anxiety. Moreover, the emotional satisfaction derived from successfully breastfeeding can boost a mother's confidence and self-esteem, making her less susceptible to postpartum depression and providing her with a sense of fulfillment in nurturing her baby.

Lower Risk of Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for mothers, including a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Studies have shown that the longer a woman breastfeeds over her lifetime, the lower her risk of developing these types of cancers. The protective effect is attributed to hormonal changes that occur during lactation, which seem to have a positive impact on breast tissue and ovarian function. Breastfeeding, therefore, offers mothers an opportunity to take an active step towards safeguarding their health for the future.

Enhanced Bone Health

Pregnancy and lactation can lead to a temporary decrease in a mother's bone density as her body provides calcium and other essential nutrients to support the growing baby. However, with proper nutrition and postpartum care, breastfeeding can have long-term positive effects on bone health. Studies suggest that women who breastfeed may experience a gradual recovery of their bone density in the years following lactation, potentially reducing the risk of osteoporosis and related fractures in later life.

Also read: World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

 

