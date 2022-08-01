Search icon
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Five breastfeeding secrets from Neha Dhupia’s initiative for new moms

Neha Dhupia's breastfeeding and parenting initiative – ‘Freedom to Feed’ shared an Instagram posts pilling tips related to breastfeeding for new moms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

File Photo

Actress Neha Dhupia, now a mom of two lovely kids, has always shared her thoughts on social issues, rights and challenges that every new mom faces. From a mother’s health to her decision to feed her kids, Dhupia has outspokenly shared her views across her social media accounts.

The 41-year-old actress earlier started a breastfeeding and parenting initiative – ‘Freedom to Feed’, which discusses all about parenting queries. A post recently shared on the page’s Instagram account gives relevant advice to the new mothers.

While explaining about breastfeeding secrets, the Instagram post attempts to ease breastfeeding for all first-time moms.

As we begin to observe World Breastfeeding Week from August 1, these tips from ‘Freedom to Feed’ can help many new moms.

  1. Mother-to-be may consider meeting a lactation consultant or any nursing expert before the birth of the baby. This will help them understand the process of breastfeeding in a better manner.
  2. At the time of breastfeeding, the mother can position herself in a way that the baby’s nose touches her nipple, and her belly is aligned to the baby. The baby’s stomach must be in touch with the mom’s, so they don’t have to turn their head to take the feed. The mother must point the nipple to the baby’s nose, not the mouth.
  3. Before the baby’s birth, the mothers should create space for breastfeeding. A comfortable chair, a breastfeeding pillow, some nursing pads, burp clothes and a book just to set the mood.
  4. A mother should avoid counting the minutes when she is feeding the baby. She can let the baby latch on the first breast till the baby comes off on its own. She can then offer the second breast a little late.
  5. If the mother wants to offer bottle feeds, you can do it four to six weeks. If the mother always feels like she wants to feed the child herself yet wants the child to get used to bottled milk, then she can ask some other person to feed the baby with bottled feed.
