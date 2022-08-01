World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Five breastfeeding secrets from Neha Dhupia’s initiative for new moms

File Photo

Actress Neha Dhupia, now a mom of two lovely kids, has always shared her thoughts on social issues, rights and challenges that every new mom faces. From a mother’s health to her decision to feed her kids, Dhupia has outspokenly shared her views across her social media accounts.

The 41-year-old actress earlier started a breastfeeding and parenting initiative – ‘Freedom to Feed’, which discusses all about parenting queries. A post recently shared on the page’s Instagram account gives relevant advice to the new mothers.

While explaining about breastfeeding secrets, the Instagram post attempts to ease breastfeeding for all first-time moms.

As we begin to observe World Breastfeeding Week from August 1, these tips from ‘Freedom to Feed’ can help many new moms.