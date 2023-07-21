Headlines

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

World Brain Day 2023: Five key ways to preserve brain health

Regular physical activity has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to support brain health.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

On this year's World Brain Day, observed annually on July 22, it is essential to highlight the significance of brain health and its impact on our overall well-being. The brain is the control center of our body, responsible for every thought, emotion, and action we experience. Preserving brain health is crucial for maintaining cognitive function, preventing neurological disorders, and enhancing our quality of life. Here are five key ways to prioritize and preserve brain health:

1. Physical Exercise: Regular physical activity has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to support brain health. Engaging in activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, or dancing promotes better blood flow to the brain, increases oxygen supply, and encourages the release of beneficial neurochemicals. Exercise also stimulates the growth of new neurons, which can improve memory and cognitive abilities.

2. Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats is fundamental for brain health. Incorporate foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish into your diet. These foods provide essential vitamins and minerals that protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

3. Mental Stimulation: Keeping your brain engaged and challenged is vital for maintaining cognitive function and preventing age-related cognitive decline. Activities such as puzzles, crosswords, learning new skills, or engaging in hobbies like playing musical instruments or painting can stimulate the brain and promote the growth of neural connections.

4. Quality Sleep: Adequate and restful sleep is essential for brain health. During sleep, the brain undergoes vital processes like memory consolidation and waste clearance, crucial for optimal cognitive function. Strive for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to support your brain's health and overall well-being.

5. Social Engagement: Strong social connections play a significant role in brain health. Socializing and engaging in meaningful conversations help to keep the mind active and combat feelings of isolation and depression, which can negatively impact the brain. Join clubs, volunteer, spend time with family and friends, and participate in community activities to nurture your social connections.

