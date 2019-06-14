World Blood Donor Day 2019: The ABC of blood donation

According to a 2018 data released by the WHO, India fell short of 1.9 million units of blood in 2016-17. This number is equivalent to 60 tankers that could have could have facilitated 320,000 heart surgeries or 49,000 organ transplants. The gap between the required and available blood units makes a huge difference—the difference of life and death—not only in India, but all over the world. So, the World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14th June to inspire more people to volunteer as blood donors. WHO initiated the observance of this day in 2005. World Blood Donor Day aims to make everyone aware of the significance of blood donation while informing them about important facts. It also intends to improve blood donation services and technologies.

World Blood Donor Day revolves around a theme every year. This year theme of this campaign is “Safe blood for all”. This theme is a call for action to ensure universal health coverage access to safe blood transfusion. This year, the host city for the celebration of the World Blood Donor Day is Rwanda.

How much and how often should you donate blood?

There must be a gap of three months between two blood donations. For women, the gap should be at least 4 months. A healthy man can safely donate one unit of blood, that is, 350 ml once every three months. A woman can donate the same amount at a gap of 4 months.

Importance of blood donation

You may be thinking that donating blood only benefits the receiver. However, this is not at all true. Both donor and receiver benefit from this process. Being a donor, you can keep hemochromatosis at bay. It is a condition that is characterised by iron overload in the body. Donating blood can help you shed the extra iron absorbed inside due to various potential factors like genetics, liver disease, alcoholism etc. In fact, it can reduce your risk of getting a heart attack and stroke by donating blood periodically, says a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Excess iron in the body can lead to free radical damage and it can potentially increase your risk of developing cancer and ageing.

Diseases that require blood transfusion

Blood transfusion is the process of transferring blood to someone intravenously. It is required in case of surgery or injury that causes high blood loss. Also, you may need a blood transfusion in case of some diseases or conditions like anaemia, cancer, haemophilia, kidney disease, liver disease, sickle cell disease, etc. It is extremely important to match the blood groups before transfusion. For example, a person with group B blood can receive blood safely from group B. However, if the group doesn’t match it can lead to extreme outcomes like death for the person receiving transfusion. Reason? The antibodies of the recipient’s blood will clash with the cells of the donor’s leading to a toxic reaction. However, the blood types needn’t be an exact match. They just need to be compatible. Here is a blood compatibility table for you.

If the blood group doesn’t match, the receiver’s life may be at risk. His body will start producing antibodies to kill the transfused blood cells, considering them as foreign matters. This will be characterised by symptoms like back, chest, and muscle pain, coughing, fever, headaches, itching, swelling etc.

What makes you fit for blood donation?

If you are willing to donate blood, you should check for your eligibility first. This noble process requires some criteria to be fulfilled. According to WHO, you must be between the age of 18 and 65 to be able to donate blood. Also, your weight must not be less than 50 kgs and your health should be in good condition. Additionally, your haemoglobin level should not be less than 12.0 g/dl.

What disqualifies you as a donor?

You may not qualify as a blood donor if you are suffering from a condition that is transmissible via blood. Apart from communicable diseases, there could be other conditions too that may disqualify you as a donor. Those could be diseases than can put your life at risk. You shouldn’t donate blood if:

You test positive for AIDS and hepatitis

You share your insulin syringe with others

You are suffering from flu

You are pregnant or breastfeeding

You are suffering from blood cancer

You there is any bacterial infection in your blood

You have just recovered from malaria

Dos and Don’ts of blood donation

There are some guidelines for blood donation that can make it a safe process or you. It is advised to eat a light meal and hydrate yourself 4 hours before donating blood to avoid weakness. In fact, it will be good if you eat salty foods 24 hours before blood donation. This will help you restore your blood volume quickly post blood donation. Also, do carry at least two IDs before going for this process. Do let the doctor know about medications you are taking, if any. If you smoke, stay away from cigarettes for 2 hours before blood donation. Also, drinking should be prohibited 24 hours prior to this process. During blood donation, you should keep on pressing the sponge given to you to ensure smooth blood flow. After the process is over, do not get up immediately. Rest for 5 minutes at least. Have something that is rich in sugar post blood donation. It will rejuvenate your body and prevent fainting.

Avoid eating fatty foods like fries or ice cream before donation. Stay away from smoking and alcohol for at least that day. Additionally, avoid any vigorous physical activity on the day you are donating blood. Do not stand for long duration and avoid any queues or public transport. Lastly, and importantly, avoid hot drinks, hot showers, and contact with sunlight.

The article first appeared on TheHealthSite.com