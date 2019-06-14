World Blood Donor Day 2019: 7 amazing ways it boosts the donor’s health

Every single drop of blood that you donate counts, especially in a country like India where it is needed almost at every two seconds. According to some estimates, the annual requirement of our country is 4 crore units of blood while only 40 lakhs are available. This gap can be bridged only if more and more people come forward and volunteer to donate blood. In order to encourage blood donation and dispel the myths that have marred public perception about the process and its consequences, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14th June. This is a WHO observance day that also aims to educate the mass about the pros and cons of blood donation.

THEME AND CELEBRATION

The theme for World Blood Donor Day in 2019 is ‘Safe blood for all’ and the country that is hosting the global event for the campaign this year is Rwanda. Over the last two decades, they have improved their blood donation services at the national level with advanced technology. This has tripled their donation rates. On this World Blood Donor Day, which started being observed from 2005, let us take a lesson or two from them.

WHY DONATE BLOOD AT ALL?

The need for blood can arise for various reasons, starting from an injury or surgery to the treatment of a fatal disease that requires transfusion. However, the myths, misconceptions and apprehensions that prevail in people’s mind about blood donation make it a real challenge in India. While some worry that donating blood may make them weak or anaemic others fear that they may end up with dangerous diseases from this process. However, the reality is, blood donation comes with a host of health benefits. As we celebrate World Blood Donor Day today, and emphasize on topics like safe blood delivery, importance and need for donating blood, strengthening national blood programmes, let us also focus on the multiple ways this process boosts the donor’s health.

Makes your heart stronger

Donating blood at regular intervals reduces the viscosity of this thick red liquid. This is what protects your heart. Several studies also find that blood donation at regular intervals can reduce your bad cholesterol levels and keep your blood pressure in check. Both are necessary for keeping your heart in good health.

Moreover, it can help you to keep your iron levels in check. Excessive iron buildup in the body ups your risk of heart attack. Hence, donating blood reduces your overall risk of heart disease while helping you maintain optimal iron level in the body.

Offers you a free health check-up

Yes, this is another benefit that you can’t overlook. Before donating blood, you need to go through a health screening. The tests will include pulse, blood pressure, body temperature and haemoglobin levels. A trained staff also performs a bloodwork for diseases like hepatitis, HIV, so on and so forth. This miniature free check-up can come in handy to give you a significant insight into your current health condition. It can help you figure out problems indicating an underlying health condition or tell you about the risk factors for certain diseases.

Brings down your risk of liver damage

Well, there is no scientific evidence proving the link between reduced risk of liver damage and cancer and blood donation. However, doctors have observed that it has a positive effect on the liver. The mechanism of action is based on iron metabolism. As excess of iron in the body puts pressure on the liver, predisposing you to a liver problem, donating blood helps you to stabilise the iron content in the blood. This lowers the risk of liver damage. Also, excess iron deposits in the liver cause the oxidation of the liver tissue damaging the organ. This, in extreme cases, can lead to cancer. Hence, donating blood regularly lowers your chances of liver cancer.

Your chance of developing cancer depletes

As already mentioned, blood donation helps you maintain ideal iron levels. By preventing iron overload, it reduces your risk of cancer. A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute associates iron with increased free-radical damage in the body and an elevated risk of cancer and ageing. For this study, the researchers examined 1,200 participants after diving them in two groups. One group donated blood twice a year and maintained healthy iron stores in the body. The other group, on the other hand, did not do this. The results showed that the blood donor group had reduced levels of iron in their blood and their chance of cancer and death was also low. The duration of the study was 4 and a half years.

Aids in weight-loss

You can shed up to 650 – 700 Kcal by donating blood just once. However, do not use blood donation as a way to shed your extra kilos and increase your donation frequency for the purpose. One should donate blood safely and once in three months. Donating more frequently will affect your overall health blood haemoglobin and iron levels.

Stimulates new blood cell generation

After you donate blood, your body works hard to make up for the blood you lost in the process. This also helps generate new blood cells. These new, fresh blood cells are good for your overall health and wellness.

Boosts your morale

There is no doubt that donating blood is a wonderful feeling as it helps in saving lives. As there are no substitutes for human blood, blood donation is the key gifting life to others. The blood you donate is divided into various components according to the need of patients and can be used by different recipients for different purposes. Every time you donate blood, you can help up to 3 or 4 individual recipients, which gives you a feeling of happiness. Your compassion is sure to bring a sense of self satisfaction.

