World Bipolar Day 2023: 5 tips to manage mood swing triggers in bipolar disorder

World Bipolar Day 2023: Tips to manage mood swing triggers in bipolar disorder

March 30 is known as World Bipolar Day. Bipolar Day is also celebrated on the birthday of painter Vincent Van Gogh in memory of him. Bipolar is a serious mental illness, yet it is not talked about as much as depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders. This is the reason that very few people know about bipolar disorder and hence the day holds an important significance in itself. This day makes us aware of bipolar disorder, so that the complications arising from it can be reduced as much as possible.

Bipolar disorder is different from other mental illnesses

Bipolar is a complex mental condition, which lasts for a long time and during this time the person's mood changes frequently. If we say in simple language, then a person has two personalities in it, in which sometimes he appears happy and sometimes he appears upset. In this, the happiness and sorrow felt by the sufferer are sometimes so much that many times he is unable to control it and takes some wrong steps.

It is important to recognize the symptoms

Frequent mood swings can be one of the major symptoms of bipolar disorder. In this, the person gets manic and depressive attacks, during which the symptoms can be something like this. In a manic episode, the person becomes overjoyed and overconfident. In such a situation, his sleep is reduced and he is not able to understand the reality. On the other hand, during the depressive episode, the person goes into severe depression, starts thinking of himself as weak and tries to stay away from everyone.

It is important to take care of the patient

It is very important to take care of the patient of bipolar disorder, so that he can be provided mental support. This is because only by giving mental support, the thoughts of suicide can be stopped in the mind of the victim. If you have a family member or friend suffering from bipolar disorder, then you should keep these things in mind -