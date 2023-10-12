World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

World Arthritis Day 2023: While stress itself does not cause arthritis, it can exacerbate its symptoms and make the condition more challenging to manage.

Stress management is a vital component in achieving symptomatic relief for individuals suffering from arthritis. Arthritis, a chronic condition characterized by joint inflammation, stiffness, and pain, can be profoundly affected by stress. While stress itself does not cause arthritis, it can exacerbate its symptoms and make the condition more challenging to manage. Implementing effective stress management techniques can significantly improve the quality of life for those with arthritis.

1. Pain Perception: High stress levels can intensify the perception of pain. Stress management techniques, such as relaxation exercises and meditation, can reduce the perception of pain and improve overall comfort.

2. Inflammation Control: Chronic stress can lead to increased inflammation in the body, which can worsen arthritis symptoms. Stress reduction techniques, including deep breathing and mindfulness, can help lower inflammation and alleviate symptoms.

3. Muscle Tension: Stress often causes muscle tension and stiffness, which can increase arthritis-related discomfort. Relaxation methods, like progressive muscle relaxation, can relieve muscle tension and improve joint flexibility.

4. Medication Efficacy: Stress management can enhance the effectiveness of arthritis medications. When stress is reduced, medications may work more efficiently, providing better relief.

5. Improved Coping: Managing stress helps individuals cope better with the emotional challenges of living with arthritis, such as anxiety and depression. This, in turn, can contribute to an improved quality of life.

Make stress work for you

Managing stress can help you have less pain and feel healthier. It can also help you cope with the extra demands made on you by your disease. By following these suggestions you may be able to get stress to work for you instead of against you.

Learn to identify those situations you can do something about and those you can't. Work at reducing the cause of your stress by communicating better and respecting your limits of energy and pain. Simplify your life "look on the bright side and develop and keep a sense of humor. Prepare for stressful events by getting extra rest.

Remember that you can't change others. Keep in mind that no one is perfect. Seek professional help for serious problems.

Practice relaxation methods to overcome the effects of stress that you can't avoid. Engage in hobbies and simple pleasures that give you joy.

Finally, remember that managing stress is your job. With stress under control, it'll be easier to keep your arthritis under control.

The author is MBBS, MS Orthopaedic, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune