Headlines

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still called a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Meet man who started business with Rs 10000 loan, now runs Rs 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Must-watch South Indian horror films on OTT

Roti vs Rice: Know which is the healthier option

World Arthritis Day 2023: 10 Superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Meet India's shortest actor, only 4'8", last three films earned Rs 2200 crore; more than Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Salman

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

HomeHealth

Health

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

World Arthritis Day 2023: While stress itself does not cause arthritis, it can exacerbate its symptoms and make the condition more challenging to manage.

article-main
Latest News

Dr Sangram Rajale

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Stress management is a vital component in achieving symptomatic relief for individuals suffering from arthritis. Arthritis, a chronic condition characterized by joint inflammation, stiffness, and pain, can be profoundly affected by stress. While stress itself does not cause arthritis, it can exacerbate its symptoms and make the condition more challenging to manage. Implementing effective stress management techniques can significantly improve the quality of life for those with arthritis.

1. Pain Perception: High stress levels can intensify the perception of pain. Stress management techniques, such as relaxation exercises and meditation, can reduce the perception of pain and improve overall comfort.

2. Inflammation Control: Chronic stress can lead to increased inflammation in the body, which can worsen arthritis symptoms. Stress reduction techniques, including deep breathing and mindfulness, can help lower inflammation and alleviate symptoms.

3. Muscle Tension: Stress often causes muscle tension and stiffness, which can increase arthritis-related discomfort. Relaxation methods, like progressive muscle relaxation, can relieve muscle tension and improve joint flexibility.

4. Medication Efficacy: Stress management can enhance the effectiveness of arthritis medications. When stress is reduced, medications may work more efficiently, providing better relief.

5. Improved Coping: Managing stress helps individuals cope better with the emotional challenges of living with arthritis, such as anxiety and depression. This, in turn, can contribute to an improved quality of life.

Make stress work for you

Managing stress can help you have less pain and feel healthier. It can also help you cope with the extra demands made on you by your disease. By following these suggestions you may be able to get stress to work for you instead of against you.

Learn to identify those situations you can do something about and those you can't. Work at reducing the cause of your stress by communicating better and respecting your limits of energy and pain. Simplify your life "look on the bright side and develop and keep a sense of humor. Prepare for stressful events by getting extra rest.

Remember that you can't change others. Keep in mind that no one is perfect. Seek professional help for serious problems.

Practice relaxation methods to overcome the effects of stress that you can't avoid. Engage in hobbies and simple pleasures that give you joy.

Finally, remember that managing stress is your job. With stress under control, it'll be easier to keep your arthritis under control.

The author is MBBS, MS Orthopaedic, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chartbuster', say netizens

This IIM graduate quit Rs 28,00,000 salary job for UPSC, bagged AIR 171 in first attempt without coaching; know how

NEET success story: 54-year-old engineer left high paying job to pursue MBBS, cracked NEET but with a twist

DNA Explainer: What is Vivo PMLA case involving Rs 62,476 crore?

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE