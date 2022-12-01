What is World HIV or AIDS Day? Know history, significance and importance

Why do we celebrate World AIDS Day ? | Photo: Pixabay

The entire world observes World AIDS Day on December 1 to battle the taboos around HIV and to support people suffering from HIV. human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a serious public health concern. HIV continues to be a global health epidemic due to various reasons including division, inequality, and contempt for human rights. When an HIV-infected person reaches the last stage, it is called AIDS. HIV infection occurs when the body's immune system is badly damaged because of the virus. The exchange of various body fluids from infected people such as blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal secretions is the cause of HIV transmission.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme, history, significance and more

World AIDS day was started in 1988 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote information flow among people. On the inaugural World AIDS Day was observed, it was estimated that between 90,000 and 150,000 persons were HIV-positive, which leads to AIDS.

Within 20 years, above 33 million people had contracted HIV, and since 1981, over 25 million people have passed away from the illness. This resulted in an increased focus towards the AIDS awareness movements to educate societies about HIV/AIDS.

In 19960 WHO handed the responsibility to UNAIDS, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS the duties to spread information. UNAIDS established the World AIDS Campaign (WAC) in 1997.

World AIDS Day: Importance

Over 35 million have lost their lives to HIV, and around 38 million people globally are carrying the virus. In spite of scientific advancements, people with HIV are still living with stigma and discrimination due to a lack of awareness and proper information regarding the disease. So, it is important to spread more information on HIV or AIDS among people to eradicate the prejudice and taboos around the disease.