Wondering if you are asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19? Here are some steps you can undertake to find out for sure

As the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in the world, we discover strange and new facts about COVID-19 almost every month.

The most concerned people are about knowing if they might be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. There have been a lot of instances and cases wherein a lot of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are the invisible and the safest carriers of this infection. They do not experience any symptoms of the disease and become COVID-19 negative eventually without any medical help.

This situation arises when either a person is already immune to the deadly infection or has a strong immune system to fight it.

How to know if one is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient?

The only way to know for sure is by taking a COVID-19 test. But, the question is why would people without any symptom go and get his/her check-up done?

The answer to it lies in the fact that whether one has come in direct contact with a person who is infected or is living with such people, you MUST get your test done immediately to be sure.

In case one does not wish to go for the check-up, at least keep yourself isolated for 21 days and take precautionary measures. Eating healthy such as, green veggies, protein, and iron-rich foods, and have Kadha also helps.

According to a report in early October, researchers also found a way to ascertain whether or not you could be an asymptomatic patient.

In a study conducted by researchers from the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute Mohali and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh on smell test, it was found that COVID-19 patients were unable to smell two aromas - coconut oil and peppermint.

The researchers believe that a smell test can be used to identify asymptomatic COVID-19 patients which can also be conducted at home.