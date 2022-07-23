Women suffering from PCOS are 3 times more likely to get Type-2 diabetes, says study

File Photo

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that has now become common among women of reproductive age. The disorder leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It has many symptoms, including facial hair, irregular periods, infertility among others. While most women suffering from PCOS are familiar with the common symptoms, many don’t know that PCOS makes them more vulnerable to type 2 diabetes.

As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant; their bodies can make insulin but can’t use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes.”

READ | Bananas, avocados, salmon may counter effect of high-salt effect in women’s diet

Another analysis unveiled as part of a study titled ‘Women’s Health Study’ by Harvard and Apple unveiled that women with PCOS are about four times more likely to have pre-diabetic conditions. The study asserts that they are also three times more likely to have type 2 diabetes.

The Indian Express recently quoted leading IVF expert and director of Zeeva Fertility – Dr Shweta Goswami saying, “PCOD and diabetes are interrelated because there is a hormonal imbalance happening in the body known as metabolic syndrome. PCOS disturbs women’s endocrine system”.

Who is at higher risk of PCOS and diabetes?

Women with PCOS are at more risk of getting type 2 diabetes if they are obese, have a family history of diabetes, don’t workout, are always stressed and are living an unhealthy lifestyle in general.

What are the precautionary measures that women with PCOS should take?

Women with PCOS should always keep a check on their weight. Weight management is extremely crucial to manage PCOS. They should also focus on stress management and inculcate the habit of exercising regularly. A good workout routine combined with healthy eating habits is the most effective way to deal with PCOS.